Over 12,500 driving licences suspended in this state for helmetless riding

More than 12,500 driving licences have been suspended in Odisha during the state transport authority's (STA's) two-week special drive (from August 16-30) against helmetless riders on the highways of the state.

According to the Odisha STA, a fine of ₹63.98 lakh was collected and 12,545 licences were suspended for riding two-wheelers without a helmet.

Additional transport commissioner Lalmohan Sethi said on Friday that the main aim of the STA’s special drive was to create a sense of responsibility among people for prevention of road accidents and fatalities.

"Due to the continuous enforcement activities, people are using helmets in the urban areas. But unfortunately, they are avoiding wearing helmets on highways, where more protection is needed," Sethi told news agency PTI.

From August 16-30, a total of 888 vehicles were seized for driving without a licence and 24,474 e-challans were issued in the special drive against riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets on national and state highways.

Helmetless driving has been a major cause of road accidents and grievous injuries across Odisha.

In 2021, 1,308 riders and pillion riders were killed in road accidents and most of them were not wearing helmets. As many as 1,280 people were seriously injured and 747 had minor injuries in accidents involving two-wheelers during this period.

On Friday, additional transport commissioner Sethi also said that enforcement drives will be conducted in Odisha at regular intervals throughout the month given the coming festive season, adding that there will be zero tolerance for violation of traffic rules, drunken driving and others.

