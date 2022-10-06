Over 24,000 units of this Maruti Suzuki car sold in September, highest among all

Maruti Suzuki's Alto emerged as the top-selling car in September. According to a report in HT's sister website Live Hindustan, as many as 24,844 units of Alto were purchased last month, as against 12,143 in September 2021. This means that the car's sales grew 104.6 per cent in September over the corresponding figures at the same point last year.

Another Maruti Suzuki car, Brezza, witnessed the highest growth rate: a staggering 724 per cent (15,445; 1,874). Overall, the top 10 list had 6 Maruti Suzuki models (including WagonR, Baleno, Eeco and Swift), and 2 each from Tata (Nexon, Punch) and Hyundai (Creta, Venue).

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The 24,844 units of Alto sold in September include those of the K10, which was launched in August. This new hatchback is powered by the new-generation, K-series DualJet 1.0-litre engine. The engine generates maximum power and peak torque of 49kW and 89Nm respectively. Also, as per the automobile giant, the automatic variant of K10 gives a mileage of 24.90km/l, while the manual variant has a mileage of 24.39km/l.

The model, which is based on the updated Heartect platform, has features such as a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, as well as USB, Bluetooth, and Aux cable.

Meanwhile, for passenger safety, the car has anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBS); reverse parking sensor, pre-tensioner and force limit front seatbelt, speed sensing auto door lock, and high speed alert etc.

