This festive season, buy new Alto K10 at discount of 25,000. Details here

If you have plans to bring home a small and affordable hatchback this festive season, then Maruti Suzuki's recently-launched Alto K10 is one car you should consider. This is because Maruti Suzuki is offering a discount of ₹25,000 on Alto K10, which the company launched on August 18 at a starting price of ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Maruti launches Alto K10 at starting price of ₹3.99 lakh

Also, the auto giant is giving discount on another car, the Alto 800. The model, which has a starting price of ₹3.39 lakh, is cheaper by ₹29,000 under the deal.

Alto K10 variants and price range

The hatchback comes in 6 variants, of which the K10 STD, at ₹3.99 lakh, is the cheapest. The others are K10 LXi ( ₹4.82 lakh), K10 VXi ( ₹4.99 lakh), K10 VXi+ ( ₹5.33 lakh), K10 VXi AGS ( ₹5.49 lakh) and K10 VXi+ AGS ( ₹5.83 lakh).

Engine specifications

The Alto K10 is powered by a new-generation, K-series 1.0litre DualJet VVT engine, which generates top power of 49kW and peak torque of 89Nm. As per the company, the model's automatic and manual variants have mileage of 24.90km/l and 24.39km/l respectively.

Features and specifications

Based on the updated Heartect platform, the car has a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB, Bluetooth and Aux cable. The steering wheel, too, sports an updated design.

Safety features

For passenger safety, there are features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBS), reverse parking sensor, pre-tensioner and force limit front seat belt, speed sensing auto door lock, high speed alert, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON