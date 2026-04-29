Own a Nissan Magnite? Key genuine accessories you can buy
If you own a Nissan Magnite and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list.
Nissan Magnite has remained the sole flag bearer of the Japanese car manufacturer in the Indian market for quite a long time. Despite intense competition in its segment, the sub-compact SUV has been known for holding its ground, offering an aggressive value-for-money proposition to consumers. A facelift introduced in 2025 further refined the SUV with updated aesthetics and enhanced interior materials.
Powertrain options for this Nissan SUV include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox, an AMT, and a CVT unit. The AMT is available with the naturally aspirated motor, while the turbocharged unit gets the option of the CVT.
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The Nissan Magnite packs a wide range of advanced technology-aided features, adding enhanced value, which include a 360-degree surround view camera, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, etc. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill Start Assist. The Magnite previously earned a four-star Global NCAP safety rating.
If you have been owning a Nissan Magnite and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list of the genuine kits available from Nissan.
Nissan Magnite: Key genuine accessories to buy
|Nissan Magnite: Key genuine accessories to buy
|Exterior
|Price
|Interior
|Price
|Accessory pack
|Price
|Splash guard
|₹829
|Dual layer mat
|₹6,452
|Smart tech pack
|₹31,999
|Under body light
|₹4,499
|Carpet mat
|₹1,593
|Next-gen tech pack
|₹23,999
|Rear bumper cladding
|₹1,571
|PVC mat
|₹1,290
|Alloy wheel pack
|₹34,108
|Front bumper guard
|₹1,414
|3D mat
|₹3,041
|Dash cam pack
|₹5,499
|Cover bumper (Tow hook)
|₹86
|Luggage mat
|₹921
|Remote lock pack
|₹5,530
|Tail gate entry guard
|₹1,566
|Airbag seat cover
|₹8,296
|Visia Bold pack
|₹11,523
|Tailgate cum taillamp garnish
|₹1,658
|Wireless charger
|₹5,999
|Wheel cover pack
|₹3,687
|Door visor
|₹2,304
|JBL speaker set
|₹9,999
|Chrome door moulding kit
|₹2,765
|Body cover
|₹1,699 - ₹3,370
|Puddle lamp
|₹5,299
|DTRL kit
|₹10,499
|Body graphics
|₹1,799
|LED ambient light
|₹8,999
|Essential pack
|₹2,580
|Side step
|₹8,573
|Steering wheel cover
|₹552 - ₹579
|Premium pack
|₹10,140
|Side step bracket
|₹3,963
|Speaker unit
|₹849
|Style pack
|₹5,223
|Door edge protector
|₹368
|Audio system
|₹24,999 - ₹29,499
|Sunshade
|₹1,499 - ₹3,370
|LED scuff plate
|₹3,594
|Rear parcel tray
|₹2,741
Nissan offers a wide range of accessories for the Magnite, which are purpose-built to enhance the visual appeal and add an extra layer of protection to the SUV. Also, some accessories are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience level inside the cabin, while some are meant to increase the functionality quotient of the SUV.