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    Own a Nissan Magnite? Key genuine accessories you can buy

    If you own a Nissan Magnite and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list.

    Published on: Apr 29, 2026 6:33 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Nissan Magnite has remained the sole flag bearer of the Japanese car manufacturer in the Indian market for quite a long time. Despite intense competition in its segment, the sub-compact SUV has been known for holding its ground, offering an aggressive value-for-money proposition to consumers. A facelift introduced in 2025 further refined the SUV with updated aesthetics and enhanced interior materials.

    Nissan offers a wide range of accessories for the Magnite, which give the SUV a distinct visual appeal and enhanced functionality.
    Nissan offers a wide range of accessories for the Magnite, which give the SUV a distinct visual appeal and enhanced functionality.

    Powertrain options for this Nissan SUV include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox, an AMT, and a CVT unit. The AMT is available with the naturally aspirated motor, while the turbocharged unit gets the option of the CVT.

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    The Nissan Magnite packs a wide range of advanced technology-aided features, adding enhanced value, which include a 360-degree surround view camera, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, etc. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill Start Assist. The Magnite previously earned a four-star Global NCAP safety rating.

    If you have been owning a Nissan Magnite and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list of the genuine kits available from Nissan.

    Nissan Magnite: Key genuine accessories to buy

    Nissan Magnite: Key genuine accessories to buy
    ExteriorPriceInteriorPriceAccessory packPrice
    Splash guard 829Dual layer mat 6,452Smart tech pack 31,999
    Under body light 4,499Carpet mat 1,593Next-gen tech pack 23,999
    Rear bumper cladding 1,571PVC mat 1,290Alloy wheel pack 34,108
    Front bumper guard 1,4143D mat 3,041Dash cam pack 5,499
    Cover bumper (Tow hook) 86Luggage mat 921Remote lock pack 5,530
    Tail gate entry guard 1,566Airbag seat cover 8,296Visia Bold pack 11,523
    Tailgate cum taillamp garnish 1,658Wireless charger 5,999Wheel cover pack 3,687
    Door visor 2,304JBL speaker set 9,999Chrome door moulding kit 2,765
    Body cover 1,699 - 3,370Puddle lamp 5,299DTRL kit 10,499
    Body graphics 1,799LED ambient light 8,999Essential pack 2,580
    Side step 8,573Steering wheel cover 552 - 579Premium pack 10,140
    Side step bracket 3,963Speaker unit 849Style pack 5,223
    Door edge protector 368Audio system 24,999 - 29,499
    Sunshade 1,499 - 3,370
    LED scuff plate 3,594
    Rear parcel tray 2,741

    Nissan offers a wide range of accessories for the Magnite, which are purpose-built to enhance the visual appeal and add an extra layer of protection to the SUV. Also, some accessories are meant to enhance the comfort and convenience level inside the cabin, while some are meant to increase the functionality quotient of the SUV.

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