Own a Nissan Magnite? Key genuine accessories you can buy

Powertrain options for this Nissan SUV include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox, an AMT, and a CVT unit. The AMT is available with the naturally aspirated motor, while the turbocharged unit gets the option of the CVT.

Nissan Magnite has remained the sole flag bearer of the Japanese car manufacturer in the Indian market for quite a long time. Despite intense competition in its segment, the sub-compact SUV has been known for holding its ground, offering an aggressive value-for-money proposition to consumers. A facelift introduced in 2025 further refined the SUV with updated aesthetics and enhanced interior materials.

The Nissan Magnite packs a wide range of advanced technology-aided features, adding enhanced value, which include a 360-degree surround view camera, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, etc. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Hill Start Assist. The Magnite previously earned a four-star Global NCAP safety rating.

If you have been owning a Nissan Magnite and planning to accessorise it with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list of the genuine kits available from Nissan.