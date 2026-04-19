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    Planning to buy a Triumph Thruxton 400? How much EMI to pay every month?

    If you are planning to buy the Triumph Thruxton 400, here's a quick and comprehensive guide on how much EMI you need to pay every month.

    Published on: Apr 19, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Triumph Motorcycles has recently revised the price of the Triumph Thruxton 400 in India. With this price revision, the motorcycle now comes priced at 265,538 (ex-showroom). The pre-revision comes as the motorcycle has received a new 350 cc engine, enabling the bike to get the GST benefits applicable for the sub-350 cc engine-powered motorcycles in the country.

    Triumph Motorcycles has recently revised the price of the Triumph Thruxton 400.
    Triumph Motorcycles has recently revised the price of the Triumph Thruxton 400.

    According to the move announced last year, the motorcycles that come powered by engines displacing 350 cc or lower are taxed at 18% GST rate. The Triumph Thruxton 400, which has received a new downsized engine, just like the Bajaj Dominar 400, has now become more affordable for consumers, thanks to the reduced tax slab.

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    The new engine is capable of churning out 41 bhp peak power at 9,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm. It takes 2.9 seconds to reach 0-60 kmph and 7.5 seconds to reach 0-100 kmph. Also, it is capable of running at a top speed of 161 kmph.

    If you are planning to buy the updated Triumph Thruxton 400, here is a quick calculation of the monthly EMI that you may have to pay.

    Triumph Thruxton 400: How much EMI to pay every month?

    To calculate the Triumph Thruxton 400's monthly EMI amount, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the motorcycle's ex-showroom price, which is 265,538. The rate of interest is calculated at 9.5%, while repayment tenures are considered as 12-month, 24-month and 36-month.

    Triumph Thruxton 400: Monthly EMI calculation
    Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100%ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
    265,538 265,5389.5%12 months 23,283 13,862
    24 months 12,192 27,071
    36 months 8,506 40,677

    According to this calculation, to own the Triumph Thruxton 400, the buyer needs to pay a monthly EMI of 23,283 if he or she opts for a 12-month repayment tenure. In the case of a 24-month repayment tenure, the amount is reduced to 12,192, while if the tenure is stretched to 36 months, the monthly EMI amount is reduced to 8,506.

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