Planning to buy a Triumph Thruxton 400? How much EMI to pay every month?

Triumph Motorcycles has recently revised the price of the Triumph Thruxton 400 in India. With this price revision, the motorcycle now comes priced at ₹265,538 (ex-showroom). The pre-revision comes as the motorcycle has received a new 350 cc engine, enabling the bike to get the GST benefits applicable for the sub-350 cc engine-powered motorcycles in the country. Triumph Motorcycles has recently revised the price of the Triumph Thruxton 400.

According to the move announced last year, the motorcycles that come powered by engines displacing 350 cc or lower are taxed at 18% GST rate. The Triumph Thruxton 400, which has received a new downsized engine, just like the Bajaj Dominar 400, has now become more affordable for consumers, thanks to the reduced tax slab.

The new engine is capable of churning out 41 bhp peak power at 9,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm. It takes 2.9 seconds to reach 0-60 kmph and 7.5 seconds to reach 0-100 kmph. Also, it is capable of running at a top speed of 161 kmph.

If you are planning to buy the updated Triumph Thruxton 400, here is a quick calculation of the monthly EMI that you may have to pay.