Planning to buy Bajaj Pulsar 220F? Monthly EMI explained

Bajaj Auto has just launched the updated version of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F, which comes with a long-awaited feature, an LED headlamp. This comes as a significant update after December 2025, when Bajaj added LED turn indicators, new colour schemes and refreshed body graphics to the motorcycle. Launched at a cost of ₹1.36 lakh (ex-showroom), it commands a ₹8,000 premium over the pre-updated model, which was priced at ₹1.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F now features a new LED headlamp with integrated daytime running lights and LED turn indicators.

Despite the new LED headlamp, mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged, though. Powering it is a 220 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox. The engine churns out 20.9 bhp peak power and 18.6 Nm of maximum torque.

The Pulsar 220F is one of the oldest motorcycles in Bajaj’s portfolio. Despite intensifying competition from newer and modern alternatives, the Pulsar 220F continues to enjoy a loyal fanbase across India.

If you are planning to buy the updated version of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F and are wondering about the monthly EMI to be paid, here is a quick and comprehensive guide.