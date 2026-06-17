Planning to buy Harley-Davidson X440? Complete EMI guide here

Harley-Davidson has increased the pricing of the X440 between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000, depending on the variants. The entry-level Vivid trim is now ₹1,000 more expensive and costs ₹2.36 lakh (ex-showroom), while the S trim comes ₹4,000 more, at ₹2.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end trim T has become costlier by ₹5,000, to be priced at ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson has cited the reasons behind this price hike as the recent increase in key raw materials and manufacturing costs.

Harley-Davidson X440 , the premium neo-retro roadster motorcycle co-developed by ⁠ Harley-Davidson and ⁠Hero MotoCorp specifically for the Indian market, has become costlier as the automaker has increased its pricing by up to ₹5,000. The Harley-Davidson X440 comes as the most affordable single-cylinder motorcycle in the OEM's product lineup. It targets competitors like the Royal Enfield Classic 350 series of models.

To calculate the monthly EMI for the motorcycle, we have considered the top-end trim X440 T , which costs ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, and 48 months.

If you are planning to buy the Harley-Davidson X440 and wondering what the monthly EMI would be, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

According to the calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹13,040, which will be reduced to ₹9,097 in the case of a 36-month repayment period. If you opt for a 48-month tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be further down at ₹7,135.

However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.