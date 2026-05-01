Planning to buy the Hero Super Splendor? Here are 5 things to know before spending your money

The Super Splendor has long been one of the safest bets in the commuter segment, and the XTEC version adds a layer of modern features to that trusted formula. If you are planning to spend your money on one, here are five key things you should know. The Super Splendor XTEC enhances commuter safety with modern features, offering 68 kmpl mileage and a 12-litre fuel tank for extended range.

1. Strong focus on fuel efficiency Hero claims a mileage of 68 kmpl, which is right in line with what buyers in this segment expect. Combined with a 12-litre fuel tank, the bike promises long range between fuel stops, making it ideal for daily commuting and even occasional highway runs. As always, real-world figures will depend on riding conditions and habits.

2. Proven 125cc engine setup Powering the bike is a 124.7 cc, air cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm. This is paired with a 5-speed gearbox, which gives it an advantage over many 125cc rivals that still use a 4-speed unit. The motor is tuned more for smoothness and efficiency than outright performance.

3. Modern features add practicality The XTEC badge is not just cosmetic. You get a fully digital instrument cluster with real time mileage readout, Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts, and a USB charger for added convenience. These are useful additions for everyday riders rather than gimmicks.

4. Safety and convenience tech included Hero has equipped the bike with i3S idle stop start technology to improve fuel efficiency in traffic. There is also a side stand engine cut off function, which prevents the bike from being ridden with the stand down. An LED headlamp improves visibility while also adding a modern touch.