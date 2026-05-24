Planning to buy the Skoda Kushaq? Here's your complete monthly EMI explainer

The Skoda Kushaq is available with two turbocharged petrol engine choices, which include a 1.0-litre motor and a 1.5-litre unit. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual gearbox, an 8-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a 7-speed DCT automatic unit.

The Skoda Kushaq , since its launch in India, has been playing a crucial role in boosting the Czech car manufacturer's sales volume in the country. Not only that, the SUV has been instrumental in giving Volkswagen AG 's India 2.0 strategy, which is spearheaded by Skoda . Competing with rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the Skoda Kushaq has ramped up its appeal with a facelift in the recent past. This SUV is priced between ₹10.69 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

To calculate the monthly EMI amount for the Skoda Kushaq, we have considered the top-end trim of the SUV, which is the Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG. It comes priced at ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, other factors considered while calculating the monthly EMI include a loan amounting 100% of the ex-showroom price, 9.5% rate of interest, repayment tenure of 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

If you have been planning to buy the Skoda Kushaq and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI you need to pay for owning this SUV, here is a quick explainer.

If you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure for the Skoda Kushaq, the monthly EMI will be ₹60,831, which will be reduced to ₹47,709 in the case of a 48-month repayment tenure. If the repayment tenure is stretched to 60 months, the monthly EMI amount will be ₹39,883.

However, the customer needs to remember that the monthly EMI amount depends on multiple factors. These include the down payment made, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.