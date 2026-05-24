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    Planning to buy the Skoda Kushaq? Here's your complete monthly EMI explainer

    If you want to buy the Skoda Kushaq and are wondering about the monthly EMI you need to pay every month, here is a complete explainer.

    Published on: May 24, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    The Skoda Kushaq, since its launch in India, has been playing a crucial role in boosting the Czech car manufacturer's sales volume in the country. Not only that, the SUV has been instrumental in giving Volkswagen AG's India 2.0 strategy, which is spearheaded by Skoda. Competing with rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the Skoda Kushaq has ramped up its appeal with a facelift in the recent past. This SUV is priced between 10.69 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

    The Skoda Kushaq is available with two turbocharged petrol engine choices, which include a 1.0-litre motor and a 1.5-litre unit.
    The Skoda Kushaq is available with two turbocharged petrol engine choices, which include a 1.0-litre motor and a 1.5-litre unit.

    The Skoda Kushaq is available with two turbocharged petrol engine choices, which include a 1.0-litre motor and a 1.5-litre unit. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual gearbox, an 8-speed torque converter automatic unit, and a 7-speed DCT automatic unit.

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    If you have been planning to buy the Skoda Kushaq and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI you need to pay for owning this SUV, here is a quick explainer.

    Skoda Kushaq: How much EMI to pay?

    To calculate the monthly EMI amount for the Skoda Kushaq, we have considered the top-end trim of the SUV, which is the Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG. It comes priced at 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, other factors considered while calculating the monthly EMI include a loan amounting 100% of the ex-showroom price, 9.5% rate of interest, repayment tenure of 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG 18.99 lakh 18.99 lakh9.5%36 months 60,831 290,901
    48 months 47,709 391,024
    60 months 39,883 493,952

    If you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure for the Skoda Kushaq, the monthly EMI will be 60,831, which will be reduced to 47,709 in the case of a 48-month repayment tenure. If the repayment tenure is stretched to 60 months, the monthly EMI amount will be 39,883.

    However, the customer needs to remember that the monthly EMI amount depends on multiple factors. These include the down payment made, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.

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