Planning to buy VinFast VF MPV 7? Here's your complete EMI match
If you are planning to buy VinFast VF MPV 7, here is a quick look at the complete EMI calculation.
VinFast VF MPV 7 has been launched as the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer's third electric car in India. The electric MPV has joined the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs. The VinFast VF MPV 7 is available in a fully loaded single variant, priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric MPV challenges rivals such as the BYD eMax 7, Kia Clavis Carnival EV, and Mahindra XEV 9S.
VinFast claims the VF MPV 7 has been designed as an affordable three-row electric MPV. The MPV looks minimalist on the exterior and inside the cabin with its overall packaging. It promises up to 517 km range on a single charge. Powering this electric MPV is a 60.13 kWh battery pack, which claims to be capable of charging from 10-70% in 30 minutes using a DC fast charger. The electric motor churns out 201 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque.
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VinFast VF MPV 7
₹ 24.49 Lakhs
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If you have been planning to buy the VinFast VF MPV 7 and are wondering about the monthly EMI you have to pay, here is your complete monthly EMI calculation.
VinFast VF MPV 7: How much EMI to pay every month
To calculate the monthly EMI for the VinFast VF MPV 7, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, which is ₹24.49 lakh. The interest has been considered as 9.5%, while repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.
|VinFast VF MPV 7: Monthly EMI calculation
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|₹24.49 lakh
|₹24.49 lakh
|9.5%
|36 months
|₹78,449
|₹375,153
|48 months
|₹61,527
|₹504,275
|60 months
|₹51,434
|₹637,014
According to this calculation, to own the VinFast VF MPV 7, if you opt for a 36-month repayment period, the monthly EMI will stand at ₹78,449, which will be reduced to ₹61,527 in the case of a 48-month repayment tenure. In the case of a 60-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹51,434.