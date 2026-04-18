Planning to buy VinFast VF MPV 7? Here's your complete EMI match

VinFast VF MPV 7 has been launched as the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer's third electric car in India. The electric MPV has joined the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs. The VinFast VF MPV 7 is available in a fully loaded single variant, priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric MPV challenges rivals such as the BYD eMax 7, Kia Clavis Carnival EV, and Mahindra XEV 9S. VinFast VF MPV 7 is the third electric car of the brand in India.

VinFast claims the VF MPV 7 has been designed as an affordable three-row electric MPV. The MPV looks minimalist on the exterior and inside the cabin with its overall packaging. It promises up to 517 km range on a single charge. Powering this electric MPV is a 60.13 kWh battery pack, which claims to be capable of charging from 10-70% in 30 minutes using a DC fast charger. The electric motor churns out 201 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque.