Renault Kiger, Triber and Kwid get benefits of up to 40,000. Check details

Renault India has announced that they are offering several benefits from June 6 to June 16, 2025. The brand currently sells the Triber, Kiger and Kwid in the Indian market. During this limited-time, Renault is rolling out special offers on the popular RXT, RXT+ and RXZ variants. The brand is offering View Personalised Offers on Renault Triber 2025 Notify me Renault has three models in its portfolio.

· NRFSI 0 per cent rate of interest across the entire Renault line-up

· 50 per cent waiver on NRFSI processing fees

· Exchange benefits up to ₹40,000

· Additional loyalty and segment benefits for existing Renault customers and those upgrading within the Renault family

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Renault India said, “We’re thrilled to introduce Renault Discovery Days to the Indian market, a campaign that drives product discovery, unmatched consumer offers, and experiential showroom interactions. Through this initiative we aim to reignite the passion for Renault, showcasing the innovation in our range and rewarding the loyalty of our customers with tangible, meaningful benefits. Whether you’re drawn to our stylish city hatchbacks, our adventure-ready SUVs, or our eco-friendly retrofit CNG options, we are there to extend an exceptional Renault experience to our consumers.”

Renault buys Nissan's 51 per cent stake

On Monday, Renault Group announced its intention to acquire the remaining 51 per cent shareholding in Renault-Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL). Currently, the majority stake in RNAIPL is owned by Nissan Motor Corp. By purchasing this stake, Renault will achieve full ownership of the manufacturing plant of the Renault-Nissan Alliance in India.

The RNAIPL plant, located in Chennai, began operations in 2010, with Renault and Nissan initially holding 30 per cent and 70 per cent stakes, respectively. Subsequently, as part of an agreement signed in 2023 between the two automotive manufacturers from France and Japan, Nissan's stake was decreased to 51 per cent. Under this agreement, both companies committed to jointly invest $600 million to produce six new passenger vehicles in the country.

The two major automotive companies have now consented to further relax their long-standing partnership, facilitating additional share sales as the Japanese car manufacturer continues to face pressure to strengthen its financial position, as reported by Bloomberg. The car manufacturers will be permitted to decrease their cross-ownership stake to a minimum of 10 percent, down from the previous 15 percent, according to the French automaker. In addition to assuming control of the alliance's joint venture in India, Renault is set to manufacture a compact electric vehicle for Nissan starting next year. Nissan currently only has the Magnite in its portfolio.