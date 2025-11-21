Royal Enfield Bullet 650 lands in India at Motoverse 2025: Top 5 main highlights

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 has finally reached Indian shores at Motoverse 2025, held in Goa. This comes after the bike was globally debuted at EICMA 2025 in Milan, Italy. The new Bullet 650 carries over parallel-twin power to the iconic nameplate, while retaining the timeless design that has remained its hallmark since the original model debuted in 1932. With its launch, Royal Enfield starts a new phase for the Bullet in a large displacement format. The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 has been showcased in India for the first time since it globally debuted at EICMA 2025

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Design highlights

The new Bullet 650 retains the characteristic design DNA that has stayed as the hallmark of the iconic nameplate since its 1932 debut

The Bullet 650 carries over all the characteristic design hallmarks of the nameplate, featuring a round LED headlamp with tiger eye-shaped pilot lamps and a large, teardrop-shaped fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes. The tank retains the iconic winged badge and is followed by a single-piece bench-style seat. Positioned as a standard motorcycle, it enables upright ergonomics for a commanding riding stance.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650: Parallel-twin power

The Bullet 650 is powered by the proven 648 cc parallel-twin that also powers the Interceptor and Classic 650s

The Bullet 650 is powered by the proven parallel-twin that also underpins the likes of the Interceptor and the Classic 650s. This 648 cc air/oil-cooled twin-cylinder is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. With this, the motorcycle can make 46 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm.

(Also read: Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 race prototype showcased at Motoverse 2025)

Bullet 650: Chassis and hardware

The twin-cylinder is housed within a steel tubular spine frame, held up by Showa-sourced 43 mm telescopic front forks with 120 mm of travel and a twin shock absorber at the rear with 90 mm travel. The Bullet 650 rides on 19/18-inch wire-spoked wheels shod in tubeless tyres. Braking hardware consists of twin-piston floating calipers biting on a 320 mm front disc and a 300 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

Bullet 650: Pricing and availability

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will be sold from 2026 onwards in two colour options, Cannon Black and Battleship Blue. The European and North American markets will be limited to the Cannon Black variant, to be priced from $7,499 (~ ₹6.64 lakh). RE has not yet announced a timeline for the Bullet 650’s India launch, but it is expected to join the 650 cc family sometime early next year.