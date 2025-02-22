Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle makes India debut

Royal Enfield's new sub-brand Flying Flea has showcased its first electric motorcycle in the Indian market. It is called C6 and it draws design inspiration from Flying Flea motorcycle that was utilized by the British Army during World War II. Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 will come with girder front forks.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: What are the features on offer?

Royal Enfield has not revealed the whole list of features that the Flying Flea C6 will come with. However, we do know that it gets cornering ABS, cruise control, and traction control, in addition to a range of other electronic improvements. Furthermore, it will facilitate charging through a conventional household three-pin plug and the charger is onboard. The design of the motorbike also suggests the integration of cutting-edge technologies, including LED lighting, a digital display and a wireless charger as well.

Flying Flea C6 will feature a digital instrument cluster, OTA updates, riding modes and a wireless charger.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: What are the connected features?

The electric vehicle was showcased prominently at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025, where the manufacturer announced its partnership with Qualcomm to enable real-time connectivity features for the motorcycles. As previously reported, the electric two-wheeler is expected to incorporate Qualcomm's Snapdragon QWM2290 chipset. This advancement will place the Flying Flea among the first two-wheeler platforms to offer connected services through the Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Platform. The motorcycle would also come with keyless functionality. There would also be over the air updates on offer.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Are there riding modes on offer?

Yes, being an all-electric motorcycle, Royal Enfield has added riding modes to the Flying Flea C6. There will be five of them on offer and they will give rider the flexibility to customize the combinations of ride modes according to their specific needs and the terrain they are tackling.

The main Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) of the Flying Flea C6 has been fully developed in-house, integrating all physical and digital interfaces of the motorcycle. The manufacturer has previously stated that the VCU will improve not only the efficiency of the motor but also the overall riding experience by implementing "subtle" adjustments to the throttle, braking, and regenerative feedback systems. Most of these controls will be accessible via a mobile application. Flying Flea was developed at the Flying Flea Tech Center, where over 200 engineers across India and the UK have filed more than 40 patent applications.