Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a new side stand upgrade: Here’s how you can buy it

One of the small niggles that most owners of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have reported is that it leans a bit too much when it is parked on its side stand. This makes picking up the motorcycle difficult, and heavy. Moreover, parking the adventure tourer also requires extra space because of this issue. However, Royal Enfield has fixed it to some extent by upgrading to a new side stand. All 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450s will come with the new side stand from the factory. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 now comes with an updated side stand which makes the motorcycle not lean so much.

Can you retrofit it to your existing Royal Enfield Himalayan 450? If you are an existing Himalayan 450 owner and you are not happy with the side stand, then you can upgrade to the new side stand. It is priced at ₹3,250, and you can buy it as a spare through the Royal Enfield service centre. However, there must be some extra charge for fitting and labour. The part number is RAW00511/B.

Ticking Noise fixed Royal Enfield is also replacing the Chain Timing Tensioner, which will help in reducing the ticking noise. It costs ₹600. As of now, it is not clear whether Royal Enfield is replacing it under warranty or not. For this, we would suggest that you get in touch with your nearest authorised service centre of Royal Enfield. I expect that all 2026 Himalayan 450s are already fitted with the new updated Chain Timing Tensioner. However, this is not yet confirmed.

Apart from this, Royal Enfield has not made any changes to the Himalayan 450. It continues to be one of the most sorted adventure tourers that a person can buy in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹3.06 lakh ex-showroom.

The company has also worked on making its non E20 compliant motorcycles work better with the new E20 fuel that is now being sold in the Indian market.