Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spotted on Indian roads, could launch by 2026 end

Royal Enfield is testing the Himalayan 750 at full pace. It will be the new flagship adventure tourer from the Chennai-based manufacturer. The Himalayan 750 was also showcased at the EICMA last year, but it was in prototype form. Now, the motorcycle was spotted on the Indian roads while it was cruising down the highways. The Himalayan 750 will use a larger engine than the current 650s. (Instagram / manoj._.650)

Just like a few of the previous spy shots, this test mule was also shod with alloy wheels. Earlier, there were some spy shots of the spoked rim versions as well. We can say that the probability of the alloy wheels version to launch is higher than the spoked rims version. This is because they are easier to maintain and are tubeless. However, there is a possibility that the brand might end up launching both versions. We would just have to wait for the official launch to happen. While we do not know the launch timeline, we do know that the brand is preparing to unveil the adventure tourer by the end of this year. So, probably, the 2026 Motoverse is when you can expect the production version.

The Himalayan 750 sticks to its familiar adventure-touring silhouette, but the design now looks more thought-through and upmarket. You get a taller windscreen, a larger half fairing and a reworked fuel tank, all aimed at improving wind protection and rider comfort on long-distance rides. Royal Enfield is also expected to add an exoskeleton-style frame around the tank. This not only offers protection in the event of a fall but also provides a practical mounting point for luggage and accessories. We can also see a metal bash plate and the single-pod digital instrument cluster that is doing duty on the Himalayan 450.

The signature round LED headlamp stays, ensuring the Himalayan’s identity remains intact. That said, the overall styling feels noticeably sharper, helped by details such as trapezoidal mirrors and cleaner, more cohesive body panels. The motorcycle clearly looks more premium than before without losing its rugged appeal.

One area where an upgrade is strongly hoped for is the headlight performance. The current LED unit on Royal Enfield models struggles even in city conditions and is far from ideal for highway riding. Given that the Himalayan 750 is expected to be a serious touring motorcycle, it really should get a new-generation, more powerful headlamp as standard. If that does not happen, buyers may have little choice but to rely on auxiliary lighting to make the most of its long-distance touring potential.

Beneath the updated styling sits an all-new chassis paired with more sophisticated suspension hardware. The Himalayan 750 is expected to feature upside-down front forks along with a rear monoshock, a setup aimed at delivering better stability, control and confidence across varied terrain. It could be sourced from Showa just like the new 650s and the Himalayan 450. Braking performance should also see a meaningful upgrade, with a twin-disc setup at the front to offer stronger and more consistent stopping power.

Powering the Himalayan 750 will be a larger parallel-twin engine based on Royal Enfield’s well-established 650 cc platform, but reworked to suit adventure touring duties. With a likely displacement of around 750 cc, the motor is expected to focus on smoother power delivery, stronger low-end torque and more relaxed highway cruising. Even the current engine is capable of sustaining triple-digit speeds comfortably, so this larger unit should further improve long-distance performance. The test mule also reveals an upswept exhaust that complements the bike’s adventure-focused design, though it is distinct from the exhaust layout seen on the Interceptor Bear 650.