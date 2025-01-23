Skoda Kylaq fuel efficiency figures revealed. Here's how much it offers

Skoda Kylaq is the most important SUV from the Czech car brand launched in the Indian market in recent times. The sub-four metre compact SUV is currently one of the hottest segments in India and Skoda wants to capture a sizeable share of it. The Kylaq comes as a key model in that strategy. Now, the automaker has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the Skoda Kylaq. Skoda Kylaq SUV shares its underpinnings with the Skoda Kushaq SUV.

Skoda Kylaq: Fuel efficiency

Skoda Kylaq is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. The manual variant claims to have a fuel efficiency of 19.68 kmpl, while the automatic variant of the SUV comes offering 19.05 kmpl fuel economy.

Skoda Kylaq: What powers it

Powering the Skoda Kylaq SUV is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 113 bhp peak power and peak torque output of 178 Nm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox while there is a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission as well.

Skoda Kylaq: Safety features

Skoda Kylaq scored a five-star rating in the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash test. With this, the Kylaq is now the safest sub-four-metre compact SUV in the Indian market. It managed to outscore even the Mahindra XUV 3XO which was earlier the safest sub-four-metre compact SUV according to Bharat NCAP.

Skoda Kylaq comes equipped with more than 25 safety features. It comes with six airbags, hot-stamped steel panels, an anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, Stability Control and Traction Control. Other safety features of the Kylaq SUV include a multi-collision brake, electronic differential lock, brake disc wiping, rollover protection, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), high-speed alerts, central locking, seatbelt pre-tensioners and reminders as well as rear parking sensors.

The higher variants also get a rear parking camera with guidelines, hill hold control and an anti-theft alarm.