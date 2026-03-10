Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq, get benefits of up to ₹5 lakh

Skoda Kushaq March 2026 Discounts

The compact SUV from Skoda, the Kushaq, is being offered with discounts of approximately ₹1.2 lakh, with a cash discount of ₹20,000, an exchange bonus of ₹50,000 and a loyalty discount of ₹50,000 for the 2026 models, whereas the 2025 models attract benefits of up to ₹2 lakh. The Skoda Slavia is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter transmission, and a 1.5L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 147.5 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The pre-facelift Skoda Kushaq had a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.66 lakh, as the price list of the new Skoda Kushaq facelift has not been revealed yet.