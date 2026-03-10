Edit Profile
    Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq, get benefits of up to ₹5 lakh

    Skoda India is offering March 2026 benefits up to 5 lakh across its lineup. Deals cover 2025 and 2026 models of the Kylaq, Slavia, Kodiaq, and Kushaq

    Published on: Mar 10, 2026 12:48 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Czech automaker Skoda recently announced that it is offering discounts and benefits of up to 5 lakh on its existing car portfolio, including the Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq. The company further stated that the offers being extended included 2026 models as well as 2025 models. In addition to that, the Czech automaker recently revealed the facelift of its compact SUV, the Kushaq.

    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq

    Skoda Kylaq March 2026 Discounts

    The sub-compact SUV from the house of Skoda, the Kylaq, is being offered with discounts of 20,000 on 2026 models, with a cash discount of 10,000 and an exchange bonus of 10,000. Not only that, but the 2025 models are being offered with benefits of up to 70,000. The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter transmission. The Skoda Kylaq boasts a starting ex-showroom price of 7.59 lakh.

    (Also Read: Tata Tiago EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV offered with discounts of up to 3.3 lakh)

    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia March 2026 Discounts

    The compact sedan from Skoda, the Slavia, is being offered with discounts of approximately 50,000, with an exchange bonus of 25,000 and a corporate discount of 25,000 for the 2026 models, whereas the 2025 models attract benefits of up to 1.5 lakh. The Skoda Slavia is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter transmission, and a 1.5L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 147.5 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Skoda Slavia has a starting ex-showroom price of 9.99 lakh.

    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq March 2026 Discounts

    The compact SUV from Skoda, the Kushaq, is being offered with discounts of approximately 1.2 lakh, with a cash discount of 20,000, an exchange bonus of 50,000 and a loyalty discount of 50,000 for the 2026 models, whereas the 2025 models attract benefits of up to 2 lakh. The Skoda Slavia is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter transmission, and a 1.5L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 147.5 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The pre-facelift Skoda Kushaq had a starting ex-showroom price of 10.66 lakh, as the price list of the new Skoda Kushaq facelift has not been revealed yet.

    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq

    Skoda Kodiaq March 2026 Discounts

    The three-row SUV from Skoda, the Kodiaq, is being offered with discounts of approximately 1 lakh, with an exchange bonus of 50,000 and a loyalty bonus of 50,000 for 2026 models. The 2025 models, on the other hand, attract benefits of up to 5 lakh. The Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels. The Skoda Kodiaq has a starting ex-showroom price of 39.99 lakh.

