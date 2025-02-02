Skoda Kylaq SUV in mind? Here's how long you have to wait after booking

Skoda India has commenced deliveries and test drives of its Kylaq SUV. The sub-compact SUV that competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Hyundai Venue among others now comes commanding a waiting period of up to four months, depending on the variant. The Skoda Kylaq SUV comes priced between ₹7.89 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Skoda Kylaq comes at a starting price of ₹ 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

As Skoda is spearheading the Volkswagen AG's product onslaught, the Kylaq is expected to play a key role. The Czech automaker is aiming to encash the high demand for the sub-compact SUVs in India. With an aim to boost its market share in India, Skoda is planning to deliver 33,000 units of Kylaq by May 2025 in the first phase. The majority of these Kylaq models are earmarked for the higher-spec variants.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

Powering the Skoda Kylaq is a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine which produces 113 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The manual variant offers a fuel efficiency of 19.05 kmpl while the automatic variant offers an efficiency of 19.68 kmpl.

Skoda Kylaq: Waiting period

The Skoda Kylaq SUV comes with an average waiting period ranging between two months and four months. The base Classic trim comes commanding the highest waiting period of up to four months. The Classic trim is only available with a manual transmission and has limited colour choices.

Skoda had temporarily paused receiving orders for the Classic trim of the Kylaq SUV in the first batch. However, the automaker reopened bookings recently. Deliveries of these bookings are only expected in the second batch.

The mid-level Signature trim comes with an average waiting period that ranges between three and four months for both manual and automatic transmission-equipped variants. However, the waiting period for this variant varies depending on the colour. The top-level Signature+ and Prestige trims of the Skoda Kylaq are most readily available with an average waiting period of two to three months, irrespective of the colour or gearbox.