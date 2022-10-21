Home / Car Bike / Skoda's Kushaq gets Anniversary Edition, pricing begins at 15.59 lakh: Report

Skoda's Kushaq gets Anniversary Edition, pricing begins at 15.59 lakh: Report

Published on Oct 21, 2022

The SUV's Anniversary Edition has 4 variants, with each priced ₹30,000 higher than the corresponding variant in the original model.

A glimpse of the Anniversary Edition of Skoda's Kushaq (Image courtesy: Autocar India)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

According to reports, Czech manufacturer Skoda has launched the Anniversary Edition of its SUV, Kushaq. As per the reports, the Anniversary Edition comes in 4 variants, priced between 15.59 lakh and 19.09 lakh, with the price of each being 30,000 higher than the corresponding variant in the original model.

Kushaq's Anniversary Edition has the following variants: Style 1.0 TSI MT ( 15.59 lakh), Style 1.0 TSI AT ( 17.29 lakh), Style 1.5 TSI MT ( 17.49 lakh), and Style 1.5 TSI DCT ( 19.09 lakh).

Features

This latest version of the made-in-India SUV has features such as wireless Android Auto, as well as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay. For passengers safety, the SUV has been given traction control, 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, cruise control etc.

Engine

A 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine powers the Anniversary Edition, reports say. The engine generates 115hp power, 175Nm torque, and is connected to a 6-speed manual. There's another option for the engine: a 1.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol unit, which generates 150hp power and 250Nm torque. This, too, is connected to a 6-speed manual.

