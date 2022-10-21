Skoda's Kushaq gets Anniversary Edition, pricing begins at 15.59 lakh: Report

According to reports, Czech manufacturer Skoda has launched the Anniversary Edition of its SUV, Kushaq. As per the reports, the Anniversary Edition comes in 4 variants, priced between ₹15.59 lakh and ₹19.09 lakh, with the price of each being ₹30,000 higher than the corresponding variant in the original model.

Kushaq's Anniversary Edition has the following variants: Style 1.0 TSI MT ( ₹15.59 lakh), Style 1.0 TSI AT ( ₹17.29 lakh), Style 1.5 TSI MT ( ₹17.49 lakh), and Style 1.5 TSI DCT ( ₹19.09 lakh).

Features

This latest version of the made-in-India SUV has features such as wireless Android Auto, as well as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay. For passengers safety, the SUV has been given traction control, 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, cruise control etc.

Engine

A 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine powers the Anniversary Edition, reports say. The engine generates 115hp power, 175Nm torque, and is connected to a 6-speed manual. There's another option for the engine: a 1.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol unit, which generates 150hp power and 250Nm torque. This, too, is connected to a 6-speed manual.

