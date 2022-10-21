Skoda's Kushaq gets Anniversary Edition, pricing begins at ₹15.59 lakh: Report
The SUV's Anniversary Edition has 4 variants, with each priced ₹30,000 higher than the corresponding variant in the original model.
According to reports, Czech manufacturer Skoda has launched the Anniversary Edition of its SUV, Kushaq. As per the reports, the Anniversary Edition comes in 4 variants, priced between ₹15.59 lakh and ₹19.09 lakh, with the price of each being ₹30,000 higher than the corresponding variant in the original model.
Kushaq's Anniversary Edition has the following variants: Style 1.0 TSI MT ( ₹15.59 lakh), Style 1.0 TSI AT ( ₹17.29 lakh), Style 1.5 TSI MT ( ₹17.49 lakh), and Style 1.5 TSI DCT ( ₹19.09 lakh).
Features
This latest version of the made-in-India SUV has features such as wireless Android Auto, as well as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay. For passengers safety, the SUV has been given traction control, 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, cruise control etc.
Engine
A 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine powers the Anniversary Edition, reports say. The engine generates 115hp power, 175Nm torque, and is connected to a 6-speed manual. There's another option for the engine: a 1.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol unit, which generates 150hp power and 250Nm torque. This, too, is connected to a 6-speed manual.
