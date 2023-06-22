Stream City, electric three-wheeler for passengers, launched at 1.85 lakh

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), a Delhi-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has launched Stream City, a three-wheeler to carry passengers. The vehicle is available in two variants: the base ATR model, and the ‘8.5’ variant. The electric 3-wheeler was launched by Uday Narang (Omega Seiki Mobility/Twitter)

“While we started with cargo vehicles, this launch is in line with our strategy of providing a complete 3W (three-wheeler) solution covering both cargo as well as passenger segments,” a company statement said, quoting Uday Narang, its Founder-Chairman.

Stream City: Prices

While the ATR model carries a price tag of ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the 8.5 variant costs ₹3.01 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can accommodate three passengers (plus the driver).

Stream City: Battery

ATR is equipped with a removable 6.3 kWh battery pack (range of 80 kms) while that for 8.5 is a fixed 8.5 kWh one (range of 117 kms). Both packs, however, churn out the same maximum power output: 12.7 hp power and 430 Nm torque.

Stream City: Where to buy

The manufacturer has a network of 175 dealers across the country; a partnership with Sun Mobility provides battery swapping facilities to the former's customers. Also, to cater to the customers' financial needs, the EV maker has partnered with a number of banks.

