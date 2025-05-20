Suzuki Access Ride Connect Edition gets launch offers. Check them out

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that they are offering a 7-year warranty with its Access Ride Connect TFT Edition. The brand is also offering a special lucky draw, where 100 lucky customers will stand a chance to win attractive offers (like fuel coupons, apparels etc) worth ₹5,000 each. It is important to note that these benefits are available from 22 May 2025 and are valid till 31 July 2025. Suzuki Access Ride Connect Edition is offered in a new colour scheme and a Bluetooth enabled TFT cluster.

What is new Suzuki Access Ride Connect?

For the Ride Connect Edition, the Access gets a new colour scheme called Pearl Mat Aqua Silver and a new 4.2-inch coloured TFT display that shows brighter visuals, faster refresh rates, higher contrast ratios, and more accurate colours.

What are the colour options of the Suzuki Access Ride Connect?

The scooter is offered in five colour options including the newly introduced Pearl Mat Aqua Silver along with the existing Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White and Solid Ice Green.

What are the engine specifications of the Suzuki Access Ride Connect?

Powering the Suzuki Access is the same 124 cc, single-cylinder engine that is tuned for 8.31 bhp of max power at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine gets fuel injection, a CVT automatic transmission, along with a kick and electric starter.

What are the features of the Suzuki Access Ride Connect?

The front features a LED headlamp, while the rear is equipped with a LED tail lamp. Additionally, there is an external fuel filler cap and a one-push central locking system. Suzuki also provides an engine kill switch, a USB port, utility pockets at the front, two hooks, and further hooks located beneath the seat, along with storage underneath.

What is the hardware on the Suzuki Access Ride Connect?

The suspension system consists of telescopic units at the front and a swingarm-mounted suspension at the rear. The braking system features a drum/disc brake combination in the front and a drum brake at the rear. The front tyre size is 90/90, while the rear tyre measures 90/100. The scooter has a weight of 106 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 5.3 litres.