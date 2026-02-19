Edit Profile
    Suzuki announces benefits of ₹7,000 and extended warranty on its two-wheelers

    Suzuki is providing insurance benefits up to 7,000 on two-wheelers and a 10-year extended warranty. 

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 8:04 AM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
    Suzuki has announced that it is offering insurance benefits of up to 7,000 on its two-wheelers. Not only this, but the customers also get an extended warranty of 10 years, which gives them peace of mind. They can also get a loan of up to 100 per cent. If you are interested in these offers, then we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised dealership, as they would be able to give you full details.

    Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is the fully faired version of the Gixxer 250.
    Suzuki Access gets ABS

    Suzuki recently introduced ABS to its Access scooter. ABS acts as a safety aid by modulating braking force to reduce the chances of wheel lock, while retaining the familiar acceleration, fuel efficiency, comfort and dependability that riders expect. The updated Access equipped with ABS is now available at Suzuki dealerships across India in two trims.

    The Access Ride Connect ABS Edition is priced at 92,328 ex showroom and comes in five shades: Metallic Mat Black Number 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Solid Ice Green and Pearl Shiny Beige.

    The second option, the Access Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition, is offered at a starting price of 98,378 ex showroom. This version is also available in five colours: Metallic Mat Black Number 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Solid Ice Green and Pearl Mat Aqua Silver.

    Suzuki's performance in January

    This development follows a strong sales performance in January 2026, when the company posted total dispatches of 1,25,786 units. That represents a 15 per cent rise over the 1,08,921 units recorded in January 2025.

    In the domestic market, sales stood at 1,00,296 units, reflecting a 14 per cent increase compared to 87,834 units in the same month last year. Export numbers also moved upward, climbing 21 per cent to 25,490 units in January 2026, up from 21,087 units shipped during the corresponding period in 2025.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

