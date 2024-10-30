Suzuki to supply Toyota with EV manufactured at upcoming Gujarat plant

Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation on Wednesday announced that the former will supply the latter with an electric vehicle (EV) model which will be manufactured at its upcoming facility in Gujarat. The Maruti Suzuki eVX is scheduled to hit production lines from spring of 2025 and will be the first all-electric model from the country's largest car manufacturer. File photo: Maruti Suzuki eVX was unveiled in concept form at the Auto Expo 2023.

The decision to supply the electric model to Toyota comes under the international collaboration between both companies that has seen teamwork in development of several combustion engine models so far. But now, it is time for the partnership to take a green turn.

(Also read: Check out all upcoming cars in India)

Maruti Suzuki, majorly owned by Suzuki, is finally betting on all-electric models and the eVX will be the first off the line. The concept version of the EV was showcased at the previous edition of the Indian Auto Expo in 2023. It is reported that the production version of the eVX will come with a 60 kilowatt hour battery pack and may have a per-charge range of around 400 kms.

The eVX will be rolled out from the Gujarat facility that is exclusive for EVs and will have an annual production capacity of 2.50 lakh units. This is the fourth production facility of Maruti Suzuki with all others located in Haryana at present.

Maruti Suzuki gets ready for EVs

Maruti Suzuki currently boasts of a very populated product portfolio which ranges from Alto K10 from one end of the price spectrum to the Invicto MPV which is essentially a re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Crysta.

The company also offers its models across several powertrain options and while it has snubbed diesel since past several years, many of its models also come with company-fitted CNG. For its hybrid portfolio, Maruti Suzuki depends on units manufactured by Toyota.

The next step, however, may be all-electric. While a volume player, Maruti Suzuki officials admit EVs won't be about scale to begin with. But while the eVX is a start, the company plans to roll out multiple EV models in the years to come.

The electric car market in India is currently dominated by Tata Motors that offers models such as Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV. Then there are players like JSW MG Motor with Comet EV, Windsor EV and ZS EV, and Hyundai with the Ioniq 5. Kia recently drove out the EV9 at ₹1.23 crore. Mahindra offers XUV400 but has confirmed plans of aggressively expanding its all-electric offerings as well.