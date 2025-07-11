Tata announces benefits of 50,000 on Curvv EV and Nexon EV 45 but there's a catch

Tata Motors has announced that they are offering benefits worth ₹50,000 on the Nexon 45 and Curvv EV. However, this benefit is only applicable to existing Tata EV owners. The homegrown manufacturer has not revealed for how much time this offer will remain. We would recommend that you get in touch with your nearest authorised dealership, as they would be able to get detailed information for you. The Tata Curvv EV 45 kWh is a challenger to the new MG Windsor Pro with the 52.9 kWh battery pack

Tata announces lifetime battery warranty

Tata Motors has expanded its lifetime high-voltage (HV) battery warranty to include the Curvv EV and Nexon EV 45 kWh variants. This warranty was initially introduced with the Tata Harrier EV and, following a favourable response, is now being extended to other electric models in the brand’s portfolio.

The lifetime battery warranty is valid for the entire lifespan of the vehicle—up to 15 years—and is available to all private buyers of the Curvv EV and Nexon EV 45 kWh. This benefit applies to both new customers and existing owners who are the first registered buyers of these electric SUVs.

Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Battery Options

The Tata Nexon EV is offered with two battery choices—30 kWh and 45 kWh. The newly introduced lifetime battery warranty applies exclusively to the 45 kWh variant. This version delivers a claimed MIDC range of 489 km per charge, with Tata estimating a real-world range (C75 cycle) of around 350 to 375 km. In contrast, the 30 kWh model comes with a standard warranty of 8 years or 160,000 km (whichever comes earlier) and offers an MIDC-certified range of 275 km. Its expected real-world range falls between 210 and 230 km.

Tata Curvv EV Battery Options

The Tata Curvv EV is also available with two battery pack configurations—45 kWh and 55 kWh. The 45 kWh variant is rated to deliver 430 km (MIDC), while the larger 55 kWh option offers up to 502 km (MIDC) on a full charge. Real-world range estimates (C75 cycle) stand at approximately 330 to 350 km for the 45 kWh pack and 400 to 425 km for the 55 kWh version.