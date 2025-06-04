Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Tata Harrier EV bookings open on July 2, gets up to 500 km of range

ByPaarth Khatri
Jun 04, 2025 05:28 PM IST

The Harrier EV features quad-wheel drive, offers two battery options, and rivals the BYD Atto 3 and the Mahindra XEV 9e.

Tata Motors has finally launched its flagship electric vehicle, the Harrier EV, in the Indian market. The prices of the new electric SUV will start from 21.49 lakh. This price is ex-showroom and introductory. Interested customers can book the Harrier EV from July 2.

Tata Harrier EV will be offered in four colour schemes.
The Harrier EV is one of the biggest launch of 2025. Since the launch of Mahindra's born electric vehicles, people have been waiting for Tata's response. The hype around the Harrier EV has been a lot since it was confirmed to come with a quad-wheel drive powertrain.

Where is the Harrier EV positioned in Tata's portfolio?

The Harrier EV is the most powerful and quickest car that Tata Motors as produced. As mentioned above, it is the new flagship EV for the brand so it sits above the Curvv EV in the portfolio.

What are the rivals of the Tata Harrier EV?

The Harrier EV is set to compete with the BYD Atto 3 and the Mahindra XEV 9e.

The Harrier EV is offered in two battery pack options.
What are the colour options of the Tata Harrier EV?

The Tata Harrier EV will be offered in four colour options, including Nainital Nocturnal, Empowered Oxide, Pure Grey and Pristine White, along with a special blacked-out Stealth edition.

(Also read: Punch, Nexon, Safari, and Harrier SUVs couldn't save Tata sales from slumping; EVs record a marginal uptick)

What are the variants of the Tata Harrier EV?

Tata Motors will sell the Harrier EV in three trim levels, Adventure, Fearless and Empowered.

What are the specifications of the Tata Harrier EV?

The Harrier EV is the only vehicle in the Tata Motors lineup at present to feature all-wheel drive (AWD) capabilities. Previously, the Tata Safari, Hexa, and Aria were the exclusive models from Tata Motors equipped with 4X4 or AWD functionalities. The QWD variants generate 391 bhp and 504 Nm of torque, whereas the performance specifications for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) variants have yet to be disclosed.

(Also read: 2025 Tata Altroz facelift bookings commence. Here's how to reserve yours)

What is the battery sizes and range of the Tata Harrier EV?

The Harrier EV will be available with two battery pack choices - 65 kWh and 75 kWh. The range for the RWD variants equipped with the 75 kWh battery pack is 627 km (MIDC), while the C75 real-world range is between 480 and 505 km. Currently, the range specifications for other versions have not been disclosed.

