Tata Motors debuts CNG model of Tiago NRG. Check details on price, specifications

Tata Motors has debuted the CNG model of Tiago's NRG variant, and priced it at a starting cost of ₹7.4 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹90,000 more than that of the car's petrol model. Launched in two variants – XT and XZ – the Tiago NRG CNG is available in these colour schemes: Midnight Plum, Flame Red, Arizona Blue, Opal White, and Daytone Grey.

Of the two variants, XT costs ₹7.4 lakh, while XZ comes for ₹7.8 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago NRG CNG

According to Mint, Tiago NRG CNG gets a 60-litre capacity CNG tank. On the other hand, the petrol is model is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder revotron aspirated engine, which generates maximum power and peak torque of 72 bhp and 95 Nm respectively; the engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Meanwhile, for passenger safety, this latest version of the hatchback comes equipped with the iCNG technology, with which the vehicle can automatically go from CNG to petrol mode, in case of a gas leak. Also both its variants have key safety features such as dual airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), corner stability control, rear parking assistance sensor etc.

Also, it has features such as a digital driver's display, 7.0-inch infotainment, cooled glovebox, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, rear wash wiper, and height adjustable driver's seat, among others.

