Tata Motors reports mixed sales in November, yet this SUV stands out | Check

In November, Tata Motors reported stable year-on-year (YoY) sales, but a monthly decline. Despite being India's top-selling SUV, the Nexon/EV experienced a slight drop, falling to 14,916 units from 15,871 in November 2022, marking a 6.02 per cent YoY decline, Live Hindustan reported Tata Punch competes in a fast-growing micro-SUV space.

Contrastingly, the Tata Punch witnessed a remarkable 18.56% YoY growth, with sales surging from 12,131 units in November 2022 to 14,383 units in 2023. Tiago and its EV variants showed marginal growth, reaching 5,508 units, an 8.06% increase from the same period last year.

Tata Altroz faced a slight downturn, selling 4,955 units in November 2023, marking a 2.54 per cent YoY decline. In a positive turn, Tata Harrier sales grew by 9.77 per cent, reaching 2,326 units, compared to 2,119 units in November 2022.

Tata Safari experienced substantial growth, with sales reaching 2,207 units in November 2023, a notable 53.58 per cent increase from 1,437 units in November 2022.

Conversely, Tigor and its EV variants saw a significant 58.73 per cent YoY decline, dropping from 4,301 units in November 2022 to 1,775 units in November 2023.

In total, Tata Motors' sales for November 2023 reached 46,070 units, reflecting a minimal growth of 30 units compared to the same period last year.

On Sunday, Tata Motors announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent for its commercial vehicles starting January 1, 2024, aiming to counterbalance the lingering impact of previous input cost fluctuations.

The increase will be implemented across the entire spectrum of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles, as stated in their official release.

Notably, other key players in the passenger vehicle segment, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, and Audi, have similarly planning to raise vehicle prices in January.