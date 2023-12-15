Tata Motors EVs available at year-end discounts of up to ₹2.6 lakh. Details
The offer is valid till December 31 or until the stocks last.
Tata Motors is offering bumper year-end discounts of more than ₹2 lakh on its EVs: Nexon, Tiago, and Tigor. The offer on these cars is valid till December 31 or until the stocks last.
Also, buyers must note that the discounts vary from city-to-city and are subject to the availability of the stock. They must, therefore, reach out to their local dealer for the exact figures.
Nexon EV
In September, Tata Motors launched a facelift version of Nexon, India's top-selling electric car. Dealers, however, continued to have unsold stocks of the pre-facelift Nexon in both Prime and Max variants.
Now, the homegrown automaker is giving ₹2.6 lakh off on the pre-facelift Nexon, with this being the highest discount among the three EVs. Accordingly, on its Prime variant, buyers can save ₹1.9 lakh ( ₹1.4 lakh cash and ₹50,000 exchange bonus), while on Max, they get to save ₹2.6 lakh ( ₹2.1 lakh cash and ₹50,000 exchange bonus).
Pre-facelift, the Prime and Max trims had respective price ranges of ₹14.5 lakh- ₹17.19 lakh, and ₹16.49 lakh- ₹19.54 lakh.
Tigor EV
Under the offer, customers will have to pay ₹1.1 lakh less than the model's current market price ( ₹12.49 lakh- ₹13.75 lakh). This includes ₹50,000 each as cash and exchange bonus, and corporate benefits worth ₹10,000.
Tiago EV
On Tiago, meanwhile, the discount being offered is ₹77,000. This includes a ‘Green Bonus’ of ₹55,000, exchange bonus of ₹15,000, and corporate discounts worth ₹7000.
The model's current market price ranges between ₹8.69 lakh- ₹12.04 lakh.