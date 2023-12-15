Tata Motors EVs available at year-end discounts of up to 2.6 lakh. Details

Tata Motors is offering bumper year-end discounts of more than ₹2 lakh on its EVs: Nexon, Tiago, and Tigor. The offer on these cars is valid till December 31 or until the stocks last. Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in India.

Also, buyers must note that the discounts vary from city-to-city and are subject to the availability of the stock. They must, therefore, reach out to their local dealer for the exact figures.

Nexon EV

In September, Tata Motors launched a facelift version of Nexon, India's top-selling electric car. Dealers, however, continued to have unsold stocks of the pre-facelift Nexon in both Prime and Max variants.

Now, the homegrown automaker is giving ₹2.6 lakh off on the pre-facelift Nexon, with this being the highest discount among the three EVs. Accordingly, on its Prime variant, buyers can save ₹1.9 lakh ( ₹1.4 lakh cash and ₹50,000 exchange bonus), while on Max, they get to save ₹2.6 lakh ( ₹2.1 lakh cash and ₹50,000 exchange bonus).

Pre-facelift, the Prime and Max trims had respective price ranges of ₹14.5 lakh- ₹17.19 lakh, and ₹16.49 lakh- ₹19.54 lakh.

Tigor EV

Under the offer, customers will have to pay ₹1.1 lakh less than the model's current market price ( ₹12.49 lakh- ₹13.75 lakh). This includes ₹50,000 each as cash and exchange bonus, and corporate benefits worth ₹10,000.

Tiago EV

On Tiago, meanwhile, the discount being offered is ₹77,000. This includes a ‘Green Bonus’ of ₹55,000, exchange bonus of ₹15,000, and corporate discounts worth ₹7000.

The model's current market price ranges between ₹8.69 lakh- ₹12.04 lakh.