Tata Punch EV colour options detailed: Which one will you pick?

Fearless Yellow is the most vibrant option in the lineup. The bright hue highlights the Punch EV’s upright stance and refreshed design elements, making it visually striking on the road. This shade will appeal to buyers who want their electric SUV to stand out in traffic. Caramel

Caramel offers a darker yellow tone that borders on orange. It is among the more distinctive paint options available in the segment and brings a unique identity without being overly loud. The warm undertone allows it to stand apart from more conventional colours that we see on Indian roads. Bengal Rouge

Bengal Rouge introduces a vibrant red shade with deeper undertones. It lends the Punch EV a sportier appearance and enhances the SUV’s characterful design. This colour is suited to buyers looking for a bold yet balanced finish. Supernova Copper

Supernova Copper brings a more elegant aesthetic to the Punch EV. The shade offers something out of the ordinary without appearing excessive. It works well for those who want a differentiated look while maintaining a level of restraint. Pure Grey

Pure Grey delivers a light and sleek finish. As an understated option, it complements the Punch EV’s boxy proportions and black cladding without drawing too much attention. This shade is likely to attract those seeking a clean and subtle appearance. Empowered Oxide

Empowered Oxide features a pearlescent effect. Rather than aiming for a flashy presence, it presents a more refined and sophisticated look, suitable for buyers who prefer a mature tone. Pristine White

Pristine White