    Tata Punch EV colour options detailed: Which one will you pick?

    The Tata Punch EV facelift introduces seven distinctive exterior shades, ranging from bold and expressive hues to clean, understated finishes.

    Published on: Feb 22, 2026 7:06 PM IST
    By Ayush Chakraborty
    Tata Motors has finally launched the Punch EV facelift, bringing not only a fresh design but also a vibrant colour palette. Buyers have the option to choose from bold and expressive hues as well as more understated finishes. Here is a detailed breakdown of the Tata Punch EV’s colour options to help you :

    The Tata Punch EV brings a revised exterior design with an expanded set of colour options to go with
    The Tata Punch EV brings a revised exterior design with an expanded set of colour options to go with
    Buyers can choose from Fearless Yellow, Caramel, Bengal Rouge, Supernova Copper, Pure Grey, Empowered Oxide and Pristine White.

    Fearless Yellow

    Fearless Yellow
    Fearless Yellow

    Fearless Yellow is the most vibrant option in the lineup. The bright hue highlights the Punch EV’s upright stance and refreshed design elements, making it visually striking on the road. This shade will appeal to buyers who want their electric SUV to stand out in traffic.

    Caramel

    Caramel
    Caramel

    Caramel offers a darker yellow tone that borders on orange. It is among the more distinctive paint options available in the segment and brings a unique identity without being overly loud. The warm undertone allows it to stand apart from more conventional colours that we see on Indian roads.

    Bengal Rouge

    Bengal Rouge
    Bengal Rouge

    Bengal Rouge introduces a vibrant red shade with deeper undertones. It lends the Punch EV a sportier appearance and enhances the SUV’s characterful design. This colour is suited to buyers looking for a bold yet balanced finish.

    Supernova Copper

    Superova Copper
    Superova Copper

    Supernova Copper brings a more elegant aesthetic to the Punch EV. The shade offers something out of the ordinary without appearing excessive. It works well for those who want a differentiated look while maintaining a level of restraint.

    Pure Grey

    Pure Grey
    Pure Grey

    Pure Grey delivers a light and sleek finish. As an understated option, it complements the Punch EV’s boxy proportions and black cladding without drawing too much attention. This shade is likely to attract those seeking a clean and subtle appearance.

    Empowered Oxide

    Empowered Oxide
    Empowered Oxide

    Empowered Oxide features a pearlescent effect. Rather than aiming for a flashy presence, it presents a more refined and sophisticated look, suitable for buyers who prefer a mature tone.

    Pristine White

    Pristine White
    Pristine White

    Pristine White remains a safe and timeless choice. The crisp finish contrasts well with the Punch EV’s black cladding and design elements, maintaining a balanced and contemporary appeal.

