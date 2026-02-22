Tata Punch EV colour options detailed: Which one will you pick?

Tata Motors has finally launched the Punch EV facelift, bringing not only a fresh design but also a vibrant colour palette. Buyers have the option to choose from bold and expressive hues as well as more understated finishes. Here is a detailed breakdown of the Tata Punch EV’s colour options to help you :
Buyers can choose from Fearless Yellow, Caramel, Bengal Rouge, Supernova Copper, Pure Grey, Empowered Oxide and Pristine White.
Fearless Yellow is the most vibrant option in the lineup. The bright hue highlights the Punch EV’s upright stance and refreshed design elements, making it visually striking on the road. This shade will appeal to buyers who want their electric SUV to stand out in traffic.
Caramel
Caramel offers a darker yellow tone that borders on orange. It is among the more distinctive paint options available in the segment and brings a unique identity without being overly loud. The warm undertone allows it to stand apart from more conventional colours that we see on Indian roads.
Bengal Rouge
Bengal Rouge introduces a vibrant red shade with deeper undertones. It lends the Punch EV a sportier appearance and enhances the SUV’s characterful design. This colour is suited to buyers looking for a bold yet balanced finish.
Supernova Copper
Supernova Copper brings a more elegant aesthetic to the Punch EV. The shade offers something out of the ordinary without appearing excessive. It works well for those who want a differentiated look while maintaining a level of restraint.
Pure Grey
Pure Grey delivers a light and sleek finish. As an understated option, it complements the Punch EV’s boxy proportions and black cladding without drawing too much attention. This shade is likely to attract those seeking a clean and subtle appearance.
Empowered Oxide
Empowered Oxide features a pearlescent effect. Rather than aiming for a flashy presence, it presents a more refined and sophisticated look, suitable for buyers who prefer a mature tone.
Pristine White
Pristine White remains a safe and timeless choice. The crisp finish contrasts well with the Punch EV’s black cladding and design elements, maintaining a balanced and contemporary appeal.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News/Car Bike/Tata Punch EV Colour Options Detailed: Which One Will You Pick?