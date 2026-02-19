Tata Punch EV facelift to launch tomorrow in India: Expected price, features, battery pack

Indian automaker Tata recently launched the facelift of its micro SUV, the Punch, in India with design changes, feature additions and a new engine, among others. The company is going to launch the electric iteration of the Punch facelift tomorrow. The Punch EV facelift is expected to carry some of the design changes and feature additions from the petrol-powered Punch.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Exterior The electric micro SUV from Tata, the Punch EV, is set to get a few design changes. While the Punch EV gets a more modern design language as opposed to the ICE-powered Punch, the front bumper design has been revamped. The new Tata Punch EV gets a revised front bumper with more body-coloured elements. The lower part of the grille features vertical-slat elements and a silver skid plate at the bottom of the front of the car.

The design of daytime running lights (DRLs) and headlight setup remains identical to the outgoing model. They still are encased in blacked-out elements, nestled in a body-coloured cavity. The side profile is absolutely identical to that of the outgoing model, with the only difference being that the car's door badging reads ‘Tata.ev’. The taillight is expected to carry over from the ICE-powered Punch, which features multiple horizontal slats, doing away with the tri-arrow design introduced with the Punch.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Expected Interior The Tata Punch EV facelift is expected to get a bigger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, compared to the 10.24-inch digital infotainment system. The digital instrument cluster is expected to be the same 10.24-inch digital screen as found on the outgoing model.

The HVAC controls are going to be the same touch-based panel with toggle switches for fan speed and temperature control. In addition to that, the Punch EV gets steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, and connected car features, among others.

However, it is expected that Tata will step up its safety game by offering Level 2 ADAS on the Tata Punch EV facelift.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Battery Pack The Tata Punch EV is expected to be powered by the same two different battery packs as the outgoing model: a 25 kWH and a 35 kWH. The battery sends power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMS), producing 80.4 bhp from the former and 120.6 bhp from the latter. The Tata Punch EV is also expected to feature multi-drive modes, including eco, city and sport.