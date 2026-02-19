Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Tata Punch EV facelift to launch tomorrow in India: Expected price, features, battery pack

    Tata launches the Punch EV facelift tomorrow, featuring a refreshed bumper, 12.3-inch touchscreen, and potential Level 2 ADAS.

    Updated on: Feb 19, 2026 1:00 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Indian automaker Tata recently launched the facelift of its micro SUV, the Punch, in India with design changes, feature additions and a new engine, among others. The company is going to launch the electric iteration of the Punch facelift tomorrow. The Punch EV facelift is expected to carry some of the design changes and feature additions from the petrol-powered Punch.

    The design of daytime running lights (DRLs) and headlight setup remains identical to the outgoing model.
    The design of daytime running lights (DRLs) and headlight setup remains identical to the outgoing model.
    Personalised Offers on
    Tata Punch EVarrow icon
    Check Offers iconCheck Offers

    Check similar cars

    Find more cars...
    Tata Punch EV

    Tata Punch EV

    ₹ 9.99 - 14.44 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

    ₹ 10.99 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Mahindra 3XO EV

    Mahindra 3XO EV

    ₹ 13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    VinFast VF3

    VinFast VF3

    ₹ 9 - 12 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Tata Nexon EV

    Tata Nexon EV

    ₹ 12.49 - 17.49 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    MG Windsor EV

    MG Windsor EV

    ₹ 14 - 18.39 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers

    Tata Punch EV facelift: Exterior

    The electric micro SUV from Tata, the Punch EV, is set to get a few design changes. While the Punch EV gets a more modern design language as opposed to the ICE-powered Punch, the front bumper design has been revamped. The new Tata Punch EV gets a revised front bumper with more body-coloured elements. The lower part of the grille features vertical-slat elements and a silver skid plate at the bottom of the front of the car.

    The design of daytime running lights (DRLs) and headlight setup remains identical to the outgoing model. They still are encased in blacked-out elements, nestled in a body-coloured cavity. The side profile is absolutely identical to that of the outgoing model, with the only difference being that the car's door badging reads ‘Tata.ev’. The taillight is expected to carry over from the ICE-powered Punch, which features multiple horizontal slats, doing away with the tri-arrow design introduced with the Punch.

    Tata Punch EV facelift: Expected Interior

    The Tata Punch EV facelift is expected to get a bigger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, compared to the 10.24-inch digital infotainment system. The digital instrument cluster is expected to be the same 10.24-inch digital screen as found on the outgoing model.

    The HVAC controls are going to be the same touch-based panel with toggle switches for fan speed and temperature control. In addition to that, the Punch EV gets steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, and connected car features, among others.

    However, it is expected that Tata will step up its safety game by offering Level 2 ADAS on the Tata Punch EV facelift.

    (Also Read: Tata Punch EV facelift to get lifetime battery warranty? New teaser suggests so)

    Tata Punch EV facelift: Battery Pack

    The Tata Punch EV is expected to be powered by the same two different battery packs as the outgoing model: a 25 kWH and a 35 kWH. The battery sends power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMS), producing 80.4 bhp from the former and 120.6 bhp from the latter. The Tata Punch EV is also expected to feature multi-drive modes, including eco, city and sport.

    Tata Punch EV facelift: Expected Price

    The starting ex-showroom price of the Tata Punch EV facelift is expected to start from 9.99 lakh, much like the outgoing model, but it is expected to range to 15 lakh for the long-range top variant.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    News/Car Bike/Tata Punch EV Facelift To Launch Tomorrow In India: Expected Price, Features, Battery Pack
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes