Tue, Jan 20, 2026
New Delhi

Tata Punch facelift scores 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jan 20, 2026 03:45 pm IST

The facelifted Punch SUV was launched last week and continues to maintain its position as one of the safest cars in its segment.

The facelifted Tata Punch has secured a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) crash tests. The updated version of the sub-4m SUV was launched last week at an introductory starting price of 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), and it has reinforced its position as one of the safest cars in its class. The latest ratings apply to all variants in the Punch lineup.

The Tata Punch facelift has received a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP crash tests
The Tata Punch facelift has received a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP crash tests

The Punch facelift scored 30.58 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection. In this category, it secured 14.71 out of 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 15.87 out of 16 in the side movable barrier test. In the Child Occupant Protection category, the SUV secured 45 points out of 49.

What are the Tata Punch facelift’s safety features?

The Punch facelift scored 30.58 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection
The Punch facelift scored 30.58 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection

The Punch facelift continues to bring a comprehensive safety suite featuring multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, and hill hold assist, depending on the variant. The SUV also includes a 360-degree camera and a blind spot monitoring display, further enhancing overall safety and driver confidence, especially in urban driving conditions.

(Also read: Tata Punch Facelift Variants Explained)

Tata Punch facelift: Variant-wise pricing

Model / VariantRevotron Petrol MTRevotron Petrol AMTiCNG MTiCNG AMTiTurbo MT
Smart5.596.69
Pure6.497.49
Pure +6.997.547.998.54
Pure + S7.347.898.34
Adventure7.598.148.599.148.29
Adventure S7.948.949.49
Accomplished8.298.849.29
Accomplished + S8.999.5410.549.79

What’s new with the Tata Punch facelift?

The Tata Punch facelift marks the first major update to Tata Motors' sub-compact SUV since its introduction, bringing comprehensive changes to its exterior styling, interior layout, feature list, and powertrain options
The Tata Punch facelift marks the first major update to Tata Motors’ sub-compact SUV since its introduction, bringing comprehensive changes to its exterior styling, interior layout, feature list, and powertrain options

The Punch facelift brings a range of updates across the board, starting with redesigned front and rear fascias that follow the Nexon route of design. Stepping inside reveals that the SUV has adopted a revamped dashboard layout with updated air vents for a cleaner look. A new 10.25-inch infotainment has replaced the older 7-inch display, while the cluster has been upgraded to a fully digital 7-inch display.

The tech suite has been expanded to include voice-assisted electric sunroof, auto climate control, air purifier, and ambient lighting. Creature comforts such as wireless smartphone charger with cooling, a front 65W Type-C fast charger, auto-dimming IRVMs, rain-sensing wipers, and follow-me-home headlamps add to the equipment list.

The powertrain lineup grows by one with the new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that significantly boosts performance with 118 hp and 170 Nm of torque. This power unit is aimed at buyers seeking a stronger Punch and is available on select higher variants.

Tata Punch facelift: Specifications

Specification1.2L Revotron Petrol1.2L Revotron iCNG1.2L Turbo Petrol
Engine Type1.2L Revotron, 1199 cc1.2L Revotron iCNG, 1199 cc1.2L Turbocharged, 1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrolPetrol + CNGPetrol
Max Power (PS @ rpm)87.8 PS @ 6000 rpmCNG: 73.4 PS @ 6000 rpmPetrol: 87.8 PS @ 6000 rpm120 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm @ rpm)115 Nm @ 3250 rpmCNG: 103 Nm @ 3500 rpmPetrol: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm170 Nm @ 1750–4000 rpm
Transmission Options5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT6-speed MT
Length × Width × Height (mm)3876 × 1742 × 16153876 × 1742 × 16153876 × 1742 × 1615
Wheelbase (mm)244524452445
Boot Space (litres)366210366
Tyre Size195/60 R16195/60 R16195/60 R16
Fuel Tank Capacity37 LPetrol: 37 LCNG: 60 L (water capacity)37 L
