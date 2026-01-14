Tata Punch Facelift Variants Explained: Features, Value Picks and Best Choice
Here is a detailed breakdown of Tata Punch facelift variants, from Smart to Accomplished+ S.
The Tata Punch facelift has arrived and it brings a layered variant list catering to a broad range of buyer preferences. With prices ranging from ₹5.59 lakh and going as high as ₹10.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the lineup encompasses 8 variants under 4 main trims that progressively add comfort, technology and premium features. Here’s a closer look at what each variant offers and who it is best suited for:
All prices mentioned are the starting ex-showroom rates.
|Model / Variant
|Revotron Petrol MT
|Revotron Petrol AMT
|iCNG MT
|iCNG AMT
|iTurbo MT
|Smart
|5.59
|–
|6.69
|–
|–
|Pure
|6.49
|–
|7.49
|–
|–
|Pure +
|6.99
|7.54
|7.99
|8.54
|–
|Pure + S
|7.34
|7.89
|8.34
|–
|–
|Adventure
|7.59
|8.14
|8.59
|9.14
|8.29
|Adventure S
|7.94
|–
|8.94
|9.49
|–
|Accomplished
|8.29
|8.84
|9.29
|–
|–
|Accomplished + S
|8.99
|9.54
|–
|10.54
|9.79
Tata Punch Smart - ₹5.59 lakh
The Smart variant serves as the entry point to the Punch facelift range and focuses on core safety and everyday usability. It comes equipped with six airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, iTPMS, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and a high-strength safety body shell, aligning with the Punch’s 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Convenience features include a digital instrument cluster, power steering-mounted controls, front power windows, central locking, keyless entry and idle start-stop. This variant is aimed at buyers prioritising the fundamentals over creature comforts.
Tata Punch Pure - ₹6.49 lakh
Building on the Smart trim, the Pure variant adds comfort and convenience upgrades that make it more suitable for daily family use. It introduces rear AC vents, a centre armrest console, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted audio controls, all four power windows and a rear defogger. The cabin also benefits from a smart digital steering wheel and an improved audio setup with four speakers. The Pure variant strikes a balance between safety and everyday comfort without stepping into premium territory.
Tata Punch Pure+ - ₹6.99 lakh
The Pure+ variant brings noticeable upgrades on the tech front. It adds a touchscreen infotainment system from Harman with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse parking camera and cruise control. Practical features such as a height-adjustable driver seat, faster USB charging and 15-inch wheel covers further enhance this variant’s proposition. Buyers looking for a good infotainment with added amenities can opt for this model.
Tata Punch Pure+ S - ₹7.34 lakh
The Pure+ S brings more amenities. The headlining feature here is the voice-assisted electric sunroof, alongside roof rails and automatic headlamps. Rain-sensing wipers and additional grab handles improve convenience. This is the trim for buyers who want the sunroof experience at a relatively accessible price point.
Tata Punch Adventure - ₹7.59 lakh
The Adventure variant is where the new Punch becomes properly feature-rich. It adds a 360-degree surround view camera with blind view monitor, fully automatic climate control, push-button start, auto-folding ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, air purifier, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. With these additions, the Adventure becomes one of the most well-rounded variants in the lineup.
Tata Punch Adventure S - ₹7.94 lakh
The Adventure S brings back the voice-assisted sunroof and roof rails. This trim combines the safety and tech upgrades of the Adventure with the amenities from the Pure+ S. Other than that, it does not add anything meaningful.
Tata Punch Accomplished - ₹8.29 lakh
The Accomplished variant kicks off the premium end of the Punch lineup. It brings the flagship touchscreen infotainment, a digital TFT instrument cluster, ambient lighting, extended thigh-support seats, cooled glovebox, rear adjustable headrests and enhanced interior finishes. Exterior upgrades include LED DRLs, connected LED tail-lamps and alloy wheels, giving the car a more distinctive visual identity. The Accomplished variant is for those seeking a more upmarket experience with their Punch.
Tata Punch Accomplished+ S - ₹8.99 lakh
Sitting at the top of the lineup, the Accomplished+ S features the electric sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, auto-dimming IRVM, LED fog lamps with cornering function, rear seat armrest, paddle shifters on applicable powertrains and premium interior touches such as leather-wrapped controls. It comes riding on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. This variant is positioned for buyers who want the most feature-loaded Punch with no compromises.
|Specification
|1.2L Revotron Petrol
|1.2L Revotron iCNG
|1.2L Turbo Petrol
|Engine Type
|1.2L Revotron, 1199 cc
|1.2L Revotron iCNG, 1199 cc
|1.2L Turbocharged, 1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol + CNG
|Petrol
|Max Power (PS @ rpm)
|87.8 PS @ 6000 rpm
|CNG: 73.4 PS @ 6000 rpmPetrol: 87.8 PS @ 6000 rpm
|120 PS @ 5500 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm @ rpm)
|115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
|CNG: 103 Nm @ 3500 rpmPetrol: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
|170 Nm @ 1750–4000 rpm
|Transmission Options
|5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|6-speed MT
|Length × Width × Height (mm)
|3876 × 1742 × 1615
|3876 × 1742 × 1615
|3876 × 1742 × 1615
|Wheelbase (mm)
|2445
|2445
|2445
|Boot Space (litres)
|366
|210
|366
|Tyre Size
|195/60 R16
|195/60 R16
|195/60 R16
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37 L
|Petrol: 37 LCNG: 60 L (water capacity)
|37 L
Which Tata Punch Facelift Variant Makes the Most Sense?
For buyers focused on safety and value, the Pure and Pure+ variants offer the best balance of essentials and modern features. Those looking for a sunroof without stretching to the top end will find the Pure+ S and Adventure S compelling. Meanwhile, the Accomplished+ S is clearly aimed at customers who want a fully loaded, feature-rich compact SUV experience within the Punch lineup.
Out of the lot, the Adventure trim stands as the most value-focused variant. Priced from ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom), it brings all the essentials and practical features such as a height-adjustable driver’s seat, the Harmon touchscreen infotainment, rear parking camera and cruise control, among others. It also adds the 360-degree camera, auto climate control, auto-folding ORVMs, auto headlamps and rainsensing wipers, and it can be had with every powertrain option in the Punch lineup.