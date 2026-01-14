Tata Punch Facelift Variants Explained: Features, Value Picks and Best Choice

The Tata Punch facelift has arrived and it brings a layered variant list catering to a broad range of buyer preferences. With prices ranging from ₹5.59 lakh and going as high as ₹10.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the lineup encompasses 8 variants under 4 main trims that progressively add comfort, technology and premium features. Here’s a closer look at what each variant offers and who it is best suited for: The Tata Punch is offered in 8 variants under 4 main trims with prices starting at ₹ 5.59 lakh, ex-showroom

All prices mentioned are the starting ex-showroom rates.

Model / Variant Revotron Petrol MT Revotron Petrol AMT iCNG MT iCNG AMT iTurbo MT Smart 5.59 – 6.69 – – Pure 6.49 – 7.49 – – Pure + 6.99 7.54 7.99 8.54 – Pure + S 7.34 7.89 8.34 – – Adventure 7.59 8.14 8.59 9.14 8.29 Adventure S 7.94 – 8.94 9.49 – Accomplished 8.29 8.84 9.29 – – Accomplished + S 8.99 9.54 – 10.54 9.79 View All Prev Next

Tata Punch Smart - ₹ 5.59 lakh

The Smart variant serves as the entry point to the Punch facelift range and focuses on core safety and everyday usability. It comes equipped with six airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, iTPMS, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and a high-strength safety body shell, aligning with the Punch’s 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Convenience features include a digital instrument cluster, power steering-mounted controls, front power windows, central locking, keyless entry and idle start-stop. This variant is aimed at buyers prioritising the fundamentals over creature comforts.

Tata Punch Pure - ₹ 6.49 lakh

The Punch comes with a new turbo-petrol engine that makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque

Building on the Smart trim, the Pure variant adds comfort and convenience upgrades that make it more suitable for daily family use. It introduces rear AC vents, a centre armrest console, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted audio controls, all four power windows and a rear defogger. The cabin also benefits from a smart digital steering wheel and an improved audio setup with four speakers. The Pure variant strikes a balance between safety and everyday comfort without stepping into premium territory.

Tata Punch Pure+ - ₹ 6.99 lakh

The Pure+ variant brings noticeable upgrades on the tech front. It adds a touchscreen infotainment system from Harman with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse parking camera and cruise control. Practical features such as a height-adjustable driver seat, faster USB charging and 15-inch wheel covers further enhance this variant’s proposition. Buyers looking for a good infotainment with added amenities can opt for this model.

Tata Punch Pure+ S - ₹ 7.34 lakh

The Pure+ S brings more amenities. The headlining feature here is the voice-assisted electric sunroof, alongside roof rails and automatic headlamps. Rain-sensing wipers and additional grab handles improve convenience. This is the trim for buyers who want the sunroof experience at a relatively accessible price point.

Tata Punch Adventure - ₹ 7.59 lakh

The Adventure variant is where the new Punch becomes properly feature-rich. It adds a 360-degree surround view camera with blind view monitor, fully automatic climate control, push-button start, auto-folding ORVMs, rear wiper and washer, air purifier, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. With these additions, the Adventure becomes one of the most well-rounded variants in the lineup.

Tata Punch Adventure S - ₹ 7.94 lakh

The Adventure S brings back the voice-assisted sunroof and roof rails. This trim combines the safety and tech upgrades of the Adventure with the amenities from the Pure+ S. Other than that, it does not add anything meaningful.

Tata Punch Accomplished - ₹ 8.29 lakh

The 2026 Tata Punch has borrowed design cues from its electric sibling.(Handout)

The Accomplished variant kicks off the premium end of the Punch lineup. It brings the flagship touchscreen infotainment, a digital TFT instrument cluster, ambient lighting, extended thigh-support seats, cooled glovebox, rear adjustable headrests and enhanced interior finishes. Exterior upgrades include LED DRLs, connected LED tail-lamps and alloy wheels, giving the car a more distinctive visual identity. The Accomplished variant is for those seeking a more upmarket experience with their Punch.

Tata Punch Accomplished+ S - ₹ 8.99 lakh

Sitting at the top of the lineup, the Accomplished+ S features the electric sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, auto-dimming IRVM, LED fog lamps with cornering function, rear seat armrest, paddle shifters on applicable powertrains and premium interior touches such as leather-wrapped controls. It comes riding on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. This variant is positioned for buyers who want the most feature-loaded Punch with no compromises.

Specification 1.2L Revotron Petrol 1.2L Revotron iCNG 1.2L Turbo Petrol Engine Type 1.2L Revotron, 1199 cc 1.2L Revotron iCNG, 1199 cc 1.2L Turbocharged, 1199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Petrol + CNG Petrol Max Power (PS @ rpm) 87.8 PS @ 6000 rpm CNG: 73.4 PS @ 6000 rpmPetrol: 87.8 PS @ 6000 rpm 120 PS @ 5500 rpm Max Torque (Nm @ rpm) 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm CNG: 103 Nm @ 3500 rpmPetrol: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm 170 Nm @ 1750–4000 rpm Transmission Options 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 6-speed MT Length × Width × Height (mm) 3876 × 1742 × 1615 3876 × 1742 × 1615 3876 × 1742 × 1615 Wheelbase (mm) 2445 2445 2445 Boot Space (litres) 366 210 366 Tyre Size 195/60 R16 195/60 R16 195/60 R16 Fuel Tank Capacity 37 L Petrol: 37 LCNG: 60 L (water capacity) 37 L View All Prev Next

Which Tata Punch Facelift Variant Makes the Most Sense?

For buyers focused on safety and value, the Pure and Pure+ variants offer the best balance of essentials and modern features. Those looking for a sunroof without stretching to the top end will find the Pure+ S and Adventure S compelling. Meanwhile, the Accomplished+ S is clearly aimed at customers who want a fully loaded, feature-rich compact SUV experience within the Punch lineup.

Out of the lot, the Adventure trim stands as the most value-focused variant. Priced from ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom), it brings all the essentials and practical features such as a height-adjustable driver’s seat, the Harmon touchscreen infotainment, rear parking camera and cruise control, among others. It also adds the 360-degree camera, auto climate control, auto-folding ORVMs, auto headlamps and rainsensing wipers, and it can be had with every powertrain option in the Punch lineup.