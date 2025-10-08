Tata Punch to Hyundai Venue: 5 Best SUVs under 10 Lakh

The SUV craze in India shows no signs of slowing down, but not every buyer wants to cross the ₹10 lakh mark. Thankfully, several manufacturers now offer compact and subcompact SUVs that combine style, practicality, and features within an affordable price range. From Tata to Mahindra and Hyundai, buyers have plenty of options to choose from in 2025. Here are five SUVs that you can buy under ₹10 lakh. Get Launch Updates on Tata Punch Facelift Notify me Notify me The prices of the Hyundai Venue start at ₹ 7.26 lakh ex-showroom.

Best SUVs to buy under ₹10 lakh Models Starting ex-showroom price Tata Punch ₹ 5.50 lakh Renault Kiger ₹ 5.76 lakh Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.62 lakh Mahindra XUV 3XO ₹ 7.28 lakh Hyundai Venue ₹ 7.26 lakh View All Prev Next

Starting ex-showroom price: ₹5.50 lakh ex-showroom

Tata Punch comes with a slew of various safety functions such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, among others.

The Punch leads the pack when it comes to affordable SUV charm. With its compact footprint, high ground clearance, and rugged looks, it’s built for city life with a bit of attitude. Base variants are modest, but even mid-variants include useful features like touchscreen infotainment, connected tech, and decent safety equipment. It’s not the fastest, and space in the back row is tight for tall adults, but if you want a trustworthy, stylish daily driver under ₹10 lakh, Punch hits most marks, and that is why it is one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market.

Starting ex-showroom price: ₹5.76 lakh ex-showroom

The 2025 Renault Kiger gets several cosmetic changes over the previous model, while the specifications of the sub-4 m SUV remain the same. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)

Next up is the Kiger — one of the more feature-rich subcompact SUVs. Buyers can pick from naturally aspirated or turbo-petrol engines, which makes it more versatile. Upper trims add comfort and tech touches — think touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone interiors, better audio. Lower trims miss out on a few frills. Driving over broken roads can get bouncy, but overall, Kiger offers excellent value for the money in this price band, and it does look quite nice as well.

Starting ex-showroom price: ₹5.62 lakh ex-showroom

The Nissan Magnite is offered with two petrol engine options that are shared with Renault Kiger.

If you want more style and a bolder presence, the Magnite is worth a look. It combines aggressive design cues, surprisingly roomy interiors, and a good feature list (infotainment display, rear cameras, etc.). Turbo-petrol in the higher specs gives you better punch. Downsides: finish and materials feel more basic in lower trims; optional features can add up quickly.

Starting ex-showroom price: ₹7.28 lakh ex-showroom

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX is available in three trim choices.

The XUV 3XO pulls up the budget SUV table with a strong safety kit, modern features, and solid engines. This one gives you more of a “grown-up” SUV feel while still staying under ₹10 lakh in its lower trims. Higher trims will push past that mark, especially with added tech or transmission upgrades. Cabin comfort and road presence are key strengths; ride firmness can be a trade-off for some.

Starting ex-showroom price: ₹7.26 lakh ex-showroom

Hyundai Venue is available in three engine options.

Rounding out the list is the Venue, a name known for reliability, good service, support, and balanced comfort. Its base petrol editions come with enough features to satisfy daily commuting and occasional highway drives. Trim levels above base add more luxuries — but also push you beyond ₹10 lakh. The Venue may not wow with over-the-top styling, but it holds its own with build quality and peace of mind as it has been a tried and tested product.

Final Thoughts

If you’re shopping under ₹10 lakh, the Tata Punch delivers the best all-round value, while the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite appeal to those wanting a bit more style and performance. For buyers focused on safety and long-term durability, the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Hyundai Venue are smart choices.