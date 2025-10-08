Tata Punch to Hyundai Venue: 5 Best SUVs under ₹10 Lakh
Looking for the best SUVs under ₹10 lakh in India in 2025? From Tata Punch to Hyundai Venue, here are affordable SUVs with engine specs, features, and prices.
The SUV craze in India shows no signs of slowing down, but not every buyer wants to cross the ₹10 lakh mark. Thankfully, several manufacturers now offer compact and subcompact SUVs that combine style, practicality, and features within an affordable price range. From Tata to Mahindra and Hyundai, buyers have plenty of options to choose from in 2025. Here are five SUVs that you can buy under ₹10 lakh.
Best SUVs to buy under ₹10 lakh
|Models
|Starting ex-showroom price
|Tata Punch
|₹5.50 lakh
|Renault Kiger
|₹5.76 lakh
|Nissan Magnite
|₹5.62 lakh
|Mahindra XUV 3XO
|₹7.28 lakh
|Hyundai Venue
|₹7.26 lakh
1. Tata Punch
Starting ex-showroom price: ₹5.50 lakh ex-showroom
The Punch leads the pack when it comes to affordable SUV charm. With its compact footprint, high ground clearance, and rugged looks, it’s built for city life with a bit of attitude. Base variants are modest, but even mid-variants include useful features like touchscreen infotainment, connected tech, and decent safety equipment. It’s not the fastest, and space in the back row is tight for tall adults, but if you want a trustworthy, stylish daily driver under ₹10 lakh, Punch hits most marks, and that is why it is one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market.
2. Renault Kiger
Starting ex-showroom price: ₹5.76 lakh ex-showroom
Next up is the Kiger — one of the more feature-rich subcompact SUVs. Buyers can pick from naturally aspirated or turbo-petrol engines, which makes it more versatile. Upper trims add comfort and tech touches — think touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone interiors, better audio. Lower trims miss out on a few frills. Driving over broken roads can get bouncy, but overall, Kiger offers excellent value for the money in this price band, and it does look quite nice as well.
3. Nissan Magnite
Starting ex-showroom price: ₹5.62 lakh ex-showroom
If you want more style and a bolder presence, the Magnite is worth a look. It combines aggressive design cues, surprisingly roomy interiors, and a good feature list (infotainment display, rear cameras, etc.). Turbo-petrol in the higher specs gives you better punch. Downsides: finish and materials feel more basic in lower trims; optional features can add up quickly.
4. Mahindra XUV 3XO
Starting ex-showroom price: ₹7.28 lakh ex-showroom
The XUV 3XO pulls up the budget SUV table with a strong safety kit, modern features, and solid engines. This one gives you more of a “grown-up” SUV feel while still staying under ₹10 lakh in its lower trims. Higher trims will push past that mark, especially with added tech or transmission upgrades. Cabin comfort and road presence are key strengths; ride firmness can be a trade-off for some.
5. Hyundai Venue
Starting ex-showroom price: ₹7.26 lakh ex-showroom
Rounding out the list is the Venue, a name known for reliability, good service, support, and balanced comfort. Its base petrol editions come with enough features to satisfy daily commuting and occasional highway drives. Trim levels above base add more luxuries — but also push you beyond ₹10 lakh. The Venue may not wow with over-the-top styling, but it holds its own with build quality and peace of mind as it has been a tried and tested product.
Final Thoughts
If you’re shopping under ₹10 lakh, the Tata Punch delivers the best all-round value, while the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite appeal to those wanting a bit more style and performance. For buyers focused on safety and long-term durability, the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Hyundai Venue are smart choices.