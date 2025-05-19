Menu Explore
Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Five SUVs with AMT you can buy under 10 lakh

ByHT News Desk
May 19, 2025 02:25 PM IST

If you are looking for an SUV with AMT technology and have a budget of ₹10 lakh, here are the five best options for you.

With the increasing traffic congestion on Indian roads, demand for automatic cars is growing fast. There are various types of automatic transmission technology on offer in the Indian market, and one of the most affordable among them is the AMT. Several carmakers in the Indian market, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors, offer AMT models.

If you are looking for an SUV with AMT technology and have a budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh, here are the five best options for you.
If you are looking for an SUV with AMT technology and have a budget of 10 lakh, here are the five best options for you.

If you are looking for an SUV with AMT technology and have a budget of 10 lakh, here are the five best options for you.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite is one of the most affordable AMT SUVs in India. The SUV has a much lower starting price for the AMT variants. The Nissan Magnite AMT gets a 1.0-litre petrol engine. Available between 6.75 lakh and 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nissan Magnite AMT comes with features like a large 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch alloys, leatherette inserts on the dashboard, six airbags, and even cruise control.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger is basically the sister model of the Nissan Magnite. Hence, like the Nissan Magnite, the Renault Kiger also comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with an AMT gearbox. The specifications too are same as Magnite. The AMT gearbox is available on the mid-spec RXL and RXT (O) trims, which are priced under 10 lakh.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch is one of the most popular SUVs in India, and it comes with an AMT option, priced under 10 lakh. Powering the Tata Punch AMT is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol motor. It comes equipped with features like a large 1.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It gets 16-inch alloy wheels, wireless phone connectivity and charging, sunroof, etc.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter uses a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that’s coupled with a five-speed AMT. The Hyundai Exter may be a small SUV, but almost the entire AMT line-up of this car fits under 10 lakh. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless charger, LED headlamps with DRLs, 15-inch alloy wheels and a sunroof. The Exter AMT even gets paddle shifters for manual control, making it more interesting.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is basically a crossover iteration of the Baleno premium hatchback. It uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed AMT gearbox. The Fronx has three AMT variants – Delta, Delta+ and Delta+(O), which all come priced under 10 lakh. It is sold through the automaker's Nexa premium retail network.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Follow Us On