Tata to launch Sierra SUV as Creta, Seltos-rival tomorrow: Everything we know

Tata Sierra is the most hyped keyword that is creating quite a buzz in the Indian passenger vehicle market lately. The SUV that was originally on sale in the country between 1993 and 2001, and considered as one of the first true off-roaders in the country is now all set to make a grand comeback in full glory on November 25. Tata Motors has given the Sierra nomenclature a fresh look with plethora of modern features and new technology. Get Launch Updates on Tata Sierra Notify me Notify me The Tata Sierra will be offered in petrol, diesel, and EV versions, catering to buyers of a wide range of preferences.

Just a few days before its launch slated on November 25, Tata Motors unveiled the SUV at an event, giving us a detailed view of the changes, similarities and all the bits and bytes of the new generation Sierra.

Tata Sierra: Everything we know Launch November 25, 2025 Key exterior design elements LED headlamps, infinity LED DRL, connected LED taillights, front and rear skid plates, faux alpine window Key interior highlights Triple digital display, four-spoke steering with backlit brand logo, 12-speaker JBL audio system with soundbar, rear window sunshade Safety features 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, Hill Assist, front and rear parking sensors, Level 2 ADAS, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, EV Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT automatic View All Prev Next

Here is everything we know about it.

Tata Sierra: Modern look blends with retro elements

Tata Motors has designed the new generation Sierra by blending the modern design philosophy with the original SUV's styling elements. While the flat face comes as a reminder of that strategy, the faux alpine window, replicating the original model's large glass panel is another key USP of the SUV. However, the OEM didn't use a proper alpine window in the new-age Sierra. Instead, it gets a blackened out C pillar, which gives out a vibe of an alpine window as well as a floating roof also. The modern elements that were not there in the original model include the LED headlamps, infinity LED DRL, LED taillights connected by a sleek LED strip, new design alloy wheels, skid plates etc.

The cabin of the Sierra will get a triple-screen layout at least on the top-end variant.

Tata Sierra: Feature packed interior with digital surface in focus

The interior of the new generation Tata Sierra is completely different compared to what the original model used to offer. The biggest highlight inside the cabin is the triple display setup on the dashboard, comprising three large screens. These include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display for the front passenger, along with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Other key USPs of the Tata Sierra's interior include a 12-speaker JBL audio system with soundbar, dual-zone automatic climate control, four-spoke steering wheel with touch-based controls and a backlit brand emblem., panoramic sunroof, rear window sunshades, rear centre armrest, keyless entry, push start-stop button, wireless phone charging, Type C USB chargers, ventilated front seats etc.

Tata Sierra: Safety first

Tata Motors has earned respect from the consumers for making safe cars that have been consistently scoring top ratings at the Global NCAP (GNCAP) and Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash tests. Tata Sierra too is expected to continue that momentum. The Sierra gets a plenty of safety features aided by advanced technology. It gets automatic headlamps, rain-sensing automatic wipers, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist, TPMS, front and rear parking sensor, Level 2 ADAS suite etc.

Tata Sierra: New petrol meets old diesel engine

The new generation Tata Sierra is expected to come powered by a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which will be a first for any Tata car. Interestingly, this same engine is expected to make its way into the models like Harrier and Safari, which are slated to launch on December 9. This engine is capable of churning 168 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission choices will include a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. The diesel variant of the Sierra will be powered by a 1.5-litre power mill, capable of producing 116 bhp peak power and 260 Nm torque. Transmission choices for the diesel model will be same as the petrol model. This diesel engine is already a tried and tested one in the Nexon, Curvv and Altroz and it is a quite popular power mill. Further, there will be an all-electric iteration of the Sierra too, which would be available in two battery pack choices, promising over 500 km range per charge.