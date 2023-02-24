Home / Car Bike / Tata's Harrier, Safari SUVs to have ADAS feature | Details

Tata's Harrier, Safari SUVs to have ADAS feature | Details

Published on Feb 24, 2023 04:46 PM IST

Tata motors have introduced Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in Harrier and Safari SUVs to rack up its safety measures.

The 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Editions arrive at Auto Expo 2023 with feature upgrades including ADAS
The 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Editions arrive at Auto Expo 2023 with feature upgrades including ADAS
ByHT News Desk

Tata motors has announced incorporation of advance automotive safety element in Harrier and Safari SUVs with the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Let's take a closer look at these features because they will greatly improve the safety standard for the automobiles.

Forward Collision Warning

Tata Motors has equipped the Red Dark Harrier and Safari models with forward collision warning sensors. The sensors allow the car to recognise its surroundings and automatically call for assistance if danger is detected. When Forward Collision Warning detects a collision with a vehicle in front, it alerts the driver. It computes the distance between the two and their respective speeds to determine the location.

Autonomous Emergency Braking

The emergency braking warning is sent when the system detects a problem in front of the vehicle while it is moving. A moving vehicle or a person may be in front of you. When this happens, the system driver hears an audible warning. It helps to bring the car to a complete stop, preventing an accident.

Blind-spot detection

Tata Motors' Harrier and Safari SUVs feature on-the-go blind spot detection warning. This function is extremely useful when changing lanes. When a lane switch occurs, this feature sends an audio alert to automotive electrically adjusted Outside Rear View Mirror (OVRM), warning the driver of an approaching vehicle from either side.

High beam assist

It will be a useful feature when driving on the highway, especially after dark. If the car detects another car approaching from the opposite direction, it automatically switches to low beam so the other driver can see it, then back to high beam as the other car passes.

Door open alert

The sensor also assists passengers on the Harrier and Safari in avoiding situations where opening a door might interfere with approaching traffic. When someone tries to get out of the car, the alarm goes off.

Rear cross traffic alert

This ADAS feature comes in handy when trying to park a car in a crowded parking lot. This is only known to the vehicle's back camera which identifies what is immediately behind the vehicle.

Traffic sign recognition

The system can read traffic signs, such as speed limits, and warn the driver using this function. The speed limit alert is easily visible on the display, allowing the driver to adjust their speed accordingly.

Lane departure warning

The majority of roads and highways with clear lane markings will support this function. The technology recognises the lane in which the car is travelling and alerts the driver if the vehicle deviates from its intended path.

Lane change alert

This functionality will also work on streets with lane markings. When attempting a lane change, the system will warn the driver of approaching vehicles.

Rear collision warning

The back sensor assists in the detection of approaching vehicles. As a result, the car's hazard lights continue to warn other drivers.

tata motors news tata motors update
Story Saved
Friday, February 24, 2023
