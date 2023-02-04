Home / Car Bike / Tesla hikes prices model Y SUV in US market

Tesla hikes prices model Y SUV in US market

Published on Feb 04, 2023 07:18 PM IST

The move from Tesla comes after the Biden administration introduced measures to make more crossover SUVs qualify for the newly revamped electric vehicle tax credit.

Tesla car covered by black cloth.(REUTERS)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Tesla Inc. raised the prices of its Model Y SUV in the U.S. late Friday. The cost of the Model Y Long Range has increased by $1,500 to $54,990, while the Model Y Performance is up $1,000 to $57,990, according to the company website. ALSO READ: 'Elon Musk didn't deceive investors,' says jury over 2018 Tesla tweets

The move comes after the Biden administration introduced measures to make more crossover SUVs qualify for the newly revamped electric vehicle tax credit. The change, announced Friday by the Treasury Department, expands the number of consumers who can take advantage of a lucrative $7,500 consumer tax credit by broadening the definition of how a sport-utility vehicle is defined.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, SUVs costing up to $80,000 can now receive the tax credits. ALSO READ: Elon Musk gives update on 'Cybertruck' as Tesla shares new video

Tesla had slashed prices on several of its models earlier this month to stoke demand and qualify for the credits. The Austin, Texas-based company sells its cars directly to consumers and regularly tweaks its prices. ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki's Jimny witnesses 15,000 bookings in just three weeks: Report

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said last week on the company’s quarterly earnings call that price cuts had led to a surge of demand, and that Tesla had “actually raised the Model Y price a little bit in response to that.”

tesla elon musk biden administration car news + 2 more
