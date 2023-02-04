Home / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki's Jimny witnesses 15,000 bookings in just three weeks: Report

Maruti Suzuki's Jimny witnesses 15,000 bookings in just three weeks: Report

car bike
Published on Feb 04, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Earlier, Jimny's booking price was set at ₹11,000 which was later hiked to ₹25,000 for the five-door model. According to some reports, its ex-showroom price could be anywhere between ₹10-12 lakh

A Maruti Suzuki Jimny on display at the Auto Expo 2020(HT File)
A Maruti Suzuki Jimny on display at the Auto Expo 2020(HT File)
ByHT News Desk

Maruti Suzuki's five-door sports utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny has clocked 15,000 bookings in just three weeks. Although the carmaker has not revealed the price, but it has received a tremendous response from the customers, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.

According to reports, the company is manufacturing 1,000 Jimny SUVs every month. Currently, the waiting period has crossed a little over a year. A car's waiting period is reduced if the company increases manufacturing. Jimny has been launched in Zeta and Alpha variants. It is available in both manual and automatic transmission versions. It is expected that the prices of this SUV may be revealed in May.

Earlier, Jimny's booking price was set at 11,000 which was later hiked to 25,000 for the five-door model. According to some reports, its ex-showroom price could be anywhere between 10-12 lakh. The company has used 4X4 technology, and is available in seven colour options. In India, Jimny will directly compete with Mahindra Thar's 2WD and 4WD, the Live Hindustan report stated.

Features and Specifications

Jimny has been equipped with a K-Series 1.5 litre engine. It has a 1.5 litre, four cylinder K-15 B petrol engine. It generates 101 BHP power on 6,000 RPM and a torque of 130 NM on 4,000 RPM. There is a 5-speed manual and automatic transmission. For comfort, Jimny is equipped with flat reclined seats. For safety, there are six airbags, hill hold assist and electronic stability programme (ESP), hill descent control and rear view camera.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
maruti suzuki
maruti suzuki
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out