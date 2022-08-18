Home / Car Bike / Tesla shortens delivery waiting time for Model Y in China to 4-8 weeks

Tesla shortens delivery waiting time for Model Y in China to 4-8 weeks

Published on Aug 18, 2022 09:28 AM IST
Tesla has completed a major upgrade of the production lines at its Shanghai plant and is ramping up weekly output to achieve 22,000 units of Model 3 and Model Y.
Tesla had previously said a buyer in China needs to wait for eight to 12 weeks after placing an order for the best-selling model.(Tesla Website)
Tesla has shortened the delivery waiting time for the Model Y in China to four to eight weeks, it said on its Chinese website.

The US automaker previously said a buyer in China needs to wait for eight to 12 weeks after placing an order for the best-selling model.

Tesla has completed a major upgrade of the production lines at its Shanghai plant and is ramping up weekly output to achieve 22,000 units of Model 3 and Model Y, Reuters reported earlier.

Thursday, August 18, 2022
