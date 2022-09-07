Home / Car Bike / These Tata cars available at discount of up to 40,000. Details here

These Tata cars available at discount of up to 40,000. Details here

Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:52 AM IST

In view of the upcoming festive season, the company has announced ‘Festival Offers’, under which it has lowered the price of five models.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Tata Motors has announced a discount of up to 40,000 on five models under what the company is calling ‘Festival Offers’. These benefits are in the form of cash, exchange and corporate discount, and will be valid till September 30 or if the car is in stock, whichever is earlier.

Here are the models on which these benefits are being offered:

Harrier and Safari (up to 40,000 off for each): Tata Motors is giving maximum discount on these two premium SUVs, and as exchange bonus. Harrier is priced between 14.69 lakh and 22.04 lakh (ex-showroom), while Safari costs between 15.34 lakh and 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tiago (up to 23,000 off): The discount on XE and XT variants comprises of 10,000 in exchange bonus and 3,000 in corporate discount, while that for XZ Plus variant is 10,000 each as cash discount and exchange bonus, and 3,000 corporate discount. Tiago, which is available in both MT and AMT transmission modes, costs between 5.39 lakh and 7.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tigor (up to 23,000 off): The XE and XM variants each carry a discount 10,000 exchange bonus and 3,000 corporate discount, while the XZ and XZ Plus variants both carry 10,000 each as cash discount and exchange bonus, and 3,000 corporate discount. Tigor, which, like Tiago, comes in both MT and AMT transmission modes, is priced between 5.99 lakh and 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nexon (up to 20,000 off): The diesel variant has 15,000 exchange bonus and 5,000 corporate discount. The petrol variant, on the other hand, carries only corporate discount woth 3,000.

Wednesday, September 07, 2022
