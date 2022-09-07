These Tata cars available at discount of up to 40,000. Details here

Tata Motors has announced a discount of up to ₹40,000 on five models under what the company is calling ‘Festival Offers’. These benefits are in the form of cash, exchange and corporate discount, and will be valid till September 30 or if the car is in stock, whichever is earlier.

Also Read: Honda announces ‘Navratri Festival Offers’, buy these models at discount of up to ₹27,000

Here are the models on which these benefits are being offered:

Harrier and Safari (up to ₹40,000 off for each): Tata Motors is giving maximum discount on these two premium SUVs, and as exchange bonus. Harrier is priced between ₹14.69 lakh and ₹22.04 lakh (ex-showroom), while Safari costs between ₹15.34 lakh and ₹23.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Renault announces discount on its 3 cars for September. Details here

Tiago (up to ₹23,000 off): The discount on XE and XT variants comprises of ₹10,000 in exchange bonus and ₹3,000 in corporate discount, while that for XZ Plus variant is ₹10,000 each as cash discount and exchange bonus, and ₹3,000 corporate discount. Tiago, which is available in both MT and AMT transmission modes, costs between ₹5.39 lakh and ₹7.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Want to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Avail this offer for discount of up to ₹49,000

Tigor (up to ₹23,000 off): The XE and XM variants each carry a discount ₹10,000 exchange bonus and ₹3,000 corporate discount, while the XZ and XZ Plus variants both carry ₹10,000 each as cash discount and exchange bonus, and ₹3,000 corporate discount. Tigor, which, like Tiago, comes in both MT and AMT transmission modes, is priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹8.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nexon (up to ₹20,000 off): The diesel variant has ₹15,000 exchange bonus and ₹5,000 corporate discount. The petrol variant, on the other hand, carries only corporate discount woth ₹3,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON