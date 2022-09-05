Home / Car Bike / Renault announces discount on its 3 cars for September. Details here

Renault announces discount on its 3 cars for September. Details here

Updated on Sep 05, 2022

A few days back, Renault India launched the Festive Limited Edition for Triber, Kwid and Kiger. The bookings for this edition started on September 2.

Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Renault India has announced a discount on three of its cars- Triber, Kwid and Kiger for September. The automaker is offering up to 50,000 as a discount.

Renault Triber:

People planning to buy the Triber will get a discount of up to 50,000 including an exchange discount of 25,000, and a cash discount of 15,000, a report by HT’s sister publication Live Hindustan on Sunday said. Apart from this, under the rural offer, Renault India is offering an additional discount of 5,000.

The new model of the Triber is available with a discount of up to 35,000. This includes a cash discount of 10,000 and an exchange offer of 25,000.

Renault Kwid:

Renault Kwid will be available with benefits up to 35,000. This entry-level hatchback comes with a cash discount of 10,000, a corporate discount of 10,000 and an exchange benefit of up to 10,000, the Live Hindustan report said.

The 1.0 litre variant of the Kwid will get an exchange benefit of up to 15,000. On the other hand, the 0.8-litre engine model is available with an exchange benefit of 10,000.

Renault Kiger:

The automaker is offering a corporate discount of 10,000 and a rural offer of 10,000 on the Kiger, which is a sport utility vehicle (SUV). However, there is no cash discount available.

People can also avail of exchange benefits up to 10,000 for the Kiger under the RELIVE scrappage program.

The limited edition is only available for the top-end variant – the Climber variant of Kwid and the RXZ variant of Triber and Kiger.

