Renault announces discount on its 3 cars for September. Details here

Renault India has announced a discount on three of its cars- Triber, Kwid and Kiger for September. The automaker is offering up to ₹50,000 as a discount.

Renault Triber:

People planning to buy the Triber will get a discount of up to ₹50,000 including an exchange discount of ₹25,000, and a cash discount of ₹15,000, a report by HT’s sister publication Live Hindustan on Sunday said. Apart from this, under the rural offer, Renault India is offering an additional discount of ₹5,000.

The new model of the Triber is available with a discount of up to ₹35,000. This includes a cash discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange offer of ₹25,000.

Renault Kwid:

Renault Kwid will be available with benefits up to ₹35,000. This entry-level hatchback comes with a cash discount of ₹10,000, a corporate discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange benefit of up to ₹10,000, the Live Hindustan report said.

The 1.0 litre variant of the Kwid will get an exchange benefit of up to ₹15,000. On the other hand, the 0.8-litre engine model is available with an exchange benefit of ₹10,000.

Renault Kiger:

The automaker is offering a corporate discount of ₹10,000 and a rural offer of ₹10,000 on the Kiger, which is a sport utility vehicle (SUV). However, there is no cash discount available.

People can also avail of exchange benefits up to ₹10,000 for the Kiger under the RELIVE scrappage program.

A few days back, Renault India launched the Festive Limited Edition for Triber, Kwid and Kiger. The bookings for this edition started on September 2.

The limited edition is only available for the top-end variant – the Climber variant of Kwid and the RXZ variant of Triber and Kiger.

