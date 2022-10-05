This company wants you to buy its cars now but pay in 2023. Offer valid till October 31

Honda Cars India has come up with an exciting offer for those who are planning to buy a car. Under the scheme, customers who purchase a car on or before October 31 will not have to pay for it immediately; instead, the payment will be made in 2023. Honda is calling this scheme ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023.'

Honda's ‘Buy in 2022, Pay in 2023’ deal

For this deal, the automobile giant has entered into a partnership with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (KMPL). The offer, which is effective immediately, covers the company's sedans – Amaze and City – and is applicable on all their variants.

To avail this, customers should go to the nearest (or any) authorised Honda dealership. For the first three months, finance facility is available for up to 85 per cent of the car's on-road cost with negligible cost equated monthly instalment (EMI), while regular EMIs will kick-in from the fourth month onwards.

Honda Amaze and City

These are two of the automaker's most popular models. While Amaze is priced between ₹6.63 lakh and ₹11.50 lakh, City costs between ₹11.60 lakh and ₹15.55 lakh. The former comes in both 1.2-litre I-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre I-DTEC engines, while the latter, too, is offered in both petrol and diesel engines.

