This Hyundai car reported zero sales in past two months: Report

Apr 15, 2023

In January, Hyundai Kona electric had reported sales of 40 units. In the last three months of 2022, more than 300 units were sold

Hyundai Motors India had an incredible March 2023 performance in terms of sale. The company sold 50,600 units in March this year. In February 2023, it had sold 46,968 units while there were 44,600 units sold in March last year, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported. For Hyundai, Creta SUV emerged as the best selling model. But wait, there is a car which failed to sell a single unit.

Hyundai Kona electric has reported zero sales for past two months.(Hyundai)

For the past two months, the Hyundai Kona electric has reported zero sales. In comparison, Ionic 5 EV has received a good response from the customers. Hyundai is selling two electric car models in the Indian market, Kona and Ionic 5 EV. Ionic 5 was launched at the Auto Expo 2023 and has received good response from the buyers, having sold 21 units last month. But Kona has reported zero sales.

If we talk about Kona's sales in the past six months, there has been zero sale in the past two months. In January, it had reported sales of 40 units. In the last three months of 2022, more than 300 units were sold.

The electric car comes with two battery packs of 48.4 kWh and 65.4 kWh in the market. Hyundai claims that the car will have a WLTP range of 490 kilometres on a full battery charge. The EV crossover will be introduced in the standard and long range model. The car has a 12.3 inch dual-screen dashboard, ADAS, LED lighting and an electric gear selector.

This electric car model has a wrapround front light bar. Just like Ionic 5, Hyundai Kona has a pixel graphics exterior and sharplines along with split LED headlamps. Talking about features, it has ADAS, blind spot collision avoidance assist, high beam assist, lane keeping assist and forward collision avoidance assist system. It also has an eight-speaker sound system by Bose, keyless entry, OTA updates, heads up display and other features.

