Top 4 big updates on the new 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift

While the pre-facelift Volkswagen Taigun was loved by consumers seeking performance-oriented family SUVs, the same spirit is alive in the updated version as well. However, the overall package has become even better with the changes. Both the exterior and interior of the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift now carry subtle changes.

Volkswagen India has unveiled the first facelifted iteration of the Taigun in the country in an attempt to make it appealing to a wider range of consumers. The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift has received a refreshed styling and updated feature list. Besides that, it has received a new gearbox as well.

Here are the key changes made to the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift: New colours The 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift is offered in eight different exterior colour options, of which two shades are new. The new colours are Steel Grey and Avocado Pearl. Apart from these, the Taigun is also available in colours like Carbon Steel, Carbon Steel Matte, Reflex Silver, Wild Cherry Red, Lava Blue, Candy White and Deep Black. Some of these shades get a dual-tone theme with a black roof as an option.