TVS Jupiter, Raider and other commuter models get GST benefits of up to ₹9,600
Popular models like the Jupiter scooter and Raider motorcycle see significant price cuts just in time for the festive season.
TVS Motor Company has rolled out GST benefits on its commuter range, which includes popular models such as the Jupiter scooter and the Raider motorcycle. The offer brings savings of up to ₹9,600, giving buyers a more affordable entry point into the brand’s best-selling two-wheelers. This also comes at a time when the festive season is all set to begin.
|Model
|New ex-showroom price
|Current ex-showroom price
|GST Benefit
|Jupiter 110
|₹78,881
|₹72,400
|₹6,481
|Jupiter 125
|₹82,395
|₹75,600
|₹6,795
|Ntorq 125
|₹88,142
|₹80,900
|₹7,242
|Ntorq 150
|₹1,19,000
|₹1,09,400
|₹9,600
|XL 100
|₹47,754
|₹43,900
|₹3,854
|Radeon
|₹59,950
|₹55,100
|₹4,850
|Sport
|₹59,950
|₹55,100
|₹4,850
|Star City
|₹78,586
|₹72,200
|₹8,564
|Raider
|₹87,625
|₹80,500
|₹7,125
|Zest
|₹76,891
|₹70,600
|₹6,291
The recently launched Ntorq 150 gets the biggest price drop of ₹9,600 whereas the XL100 gets a price drop of just ₹3,854. This is not the first time that the homegrown manufacturer has announced a price drop. Before this, TVS announced that they are dropping the price of the Ronin. It is now priced between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.59 lakh.
TVS Jupiter 125
₹ 80,740 - 92,001
TVS Jupiter
₹ 78,881 - 93,031
TVS Raider
₹ 80,500 - 94,500
TVS Sport
₹ 59,881 - 71,785
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.49 - 1.63 Lakhs
The flagship motorcycles from the brand, the RTR 310 and the RR 310, also get a price drop. The Apache RTR 310 is now priced between ₹2.21 lakh and ₹2.87 lakh, whereas the Apache RR 310 costs between ₹2.56 lakh and ₹3.11 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
The biggest price saving was of ₹26,909 on the Apache RR 310 Dynamic + Pro Kit in Race Replica colour scheme, whereas the base variant got a price cut of ₹21,759. Moving to the Apache RTR 310, the base variant got the smallest price cut of ₹18,750, whereas the biggest price drop was of ₹24,860 in the Dynamic + Pro Kit in Sepang Blue colour scheme.