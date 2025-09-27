TVS Jupiter, Raider and other commuter models get GST benefits of up to 9,600

TVS Motor Company has rolled out GST benefits on its commuter range, which includes popular models such as the Jupiter scooter and the Raider motorcycle. The offer brings savings of up to ₹9,600, giving buyers a more affordable entry point into the brand’s best-selling two-wheelers. This also comes at a time when the festive season is all set to begin. Get Launch Updates on TVS Jupiter CNG Notify me Notify me TVS launched the new Jupiter last year in the Indian market. It is one of the most popular scooters in India.

Model New ex-showroom price Current ex-showroom price GST Benefit Jupiter 110 ₹ 78,881 ₹ 72,400 ₹ 6,481 Jupiter 125 ₹ 82,395 ₹ 75,600 ₹ 6,795 Ntorq 125 ₹ 88,142 ₹ 80,900 ₹ 7,242 Ntorq 150 ₹ 1,19,000 ₹ 1,09,400 ₹ 9,600 XL 100 ₹ 47,754 ₹ 43,900 ₹ 3,854 Radeon ₹ 59,950 ₹ 55,100 ₹ 4,850 Sport ₹ 59,950 ₹ 55,100 ₹ 4,850 Star City ₹ 78,586 ₹ 72,200 ₹ 8,564 Raider ₹ 87,625 ₹ 80,500 ₹ 7,125 Zest ₹ 76,891 ₹ 70,600 ₹ 6,291 View All Prev Next

The recently launched Ntorq 150 gets the biggest price drop of ₹9,600 whereas the XL100 gets a price drop of just ₹3,854. This is not the first time that the homegrown manufacturer has announced a price drop. Before this, TVS announced that they are dropping the price of the Ronin. It is now priced between ₹1.25 lakh and ₹1.59 lakh.

The flagship motorcycles from the brand, the RTR 310 and the RR 310, also get a price drop. The Apache RTR 310 is now priced between ₹2.21 lakh and ₹2.87 lakh, whereas the Apache RR 310 costs between ₹2.56 lakh and ₹3.11 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

(Also read: TVS Ronin gets price drop of up to ₹14,330, prices now starts at ₹1.25 lakh)

The biggest price saving was of ₹26,909 on the Apache RR 310 Dynamic + Pro Kit in Race Replica colour scheme, whereas the base variant got a price cut of ₹21,759. Moving to the Apache RTR 310, the base variant got the smallest price cut of ₹18,750, whereas the biggest price drop was of ₹24,860 in the Dynamic + Pro Kit in Sepang Blue colour scheme.