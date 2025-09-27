Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

TVS Jupiter, Raider and other commuter models get GST benefits of up to 9,600

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 12:46 pm IST

Popular models like the Jupiter scooter and Raider motorcycle see significant price cuts just in time for the festive season.

TVS Motor Company has rolled out GST benefits on its commuter range, which includes popular models such as the Jupiter scooter and the Raider motorcycle. The offer brings savings of up to 9,600, giving buyers a more affordable entry point into the brand’s best-selling two-wheelers. This also comes at a time when the festive season is all set to begin.

TVS launched the new Jupiter last year in the Indian market. It is one of the most popular scooters in India.
ModelNew ex-showroom priceCurrent ex-showroom priceGST Benefit
Jupiter 110 78,881 72,400 6,481
Jupiter 125 82,395 75,600 6,795
Ntorq 125 88,142 80,900 7,242
Ntorq 150 1,19,000 1,09,400 9,600
XL 100 47,754 43,900 3,854
Radeon 59,950 55,100 4,850
Sport 59,950 55,100 4,850
Star City 78,586 72,200 8,564
Raider 87,625 80,500 7,125
Zest 76,891 70,600 6,291

The recently launched Ntorq 150 gets the biggest price drop of 9,600 whereas the XL100 gets a price drop of just 3,854. This is not the first time that the homegrown manufacturer has announced a price drop. Before this, TVS announced that they are dropping the price of the Ronin. It is now priced between 1.25 lakh and 1.59 lakh.

The flagship motorcycles from the brand, the RTR 310 and the RR 310, also get a price drop. The Apache RTR 310 is now priced between 2.21 lakh and 2.87 lakh, whereas the Apache RR 310 costs between 2.56 lakh and 3.11 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The biggest price saving was of 26,909 on the Apache RR 310 Dynamic + Pro Kit in Race Replica colour scheme, whereas the base variant got a price cut of 21,759. Moving to the Apache RTR 310, the base variant got the smallest price cut of 18,750, whereas the biggest price drop was of 24,860 in the Dynamic + Pro Kit in Sepang Blue colour scheme.

Follow Us On