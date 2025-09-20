TVS Ronin gets price drop of up to 14,330, prices now starts at 1.25 lakh

Following the announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on India’s biggest indirect tax reforms, the GST Council has moved to a two-tier structure effective September 22, 2025. In line with this revision, TVS Motor Company has shared the updated price list for the TVS Ronin range, reflecting reduced GST rates. Personalised Offers on TVS Ronin Check Offers Check Offers TVS Ronin uses a 225 cc single-cylinder engine that is tuned for low and mid-range.

The price cut across the Ronin lineup ranges between ₹11,200 and ₹14,330, depending on the variant.

Base Variant

Lightning Black: Old Price ₹1,35,990 → New Price ₹1,24,790 (price cut of ₹11,200)

Magma Red: Old Price ₹1,38,520 → New Price ₹1,27,090 (price cut of ₹11,430)

Mid Variant

Glacier Silver: Old Price ₹1,60,510 → New Price ₹1,47,290 (price cut of ₹13,220)

Charcoal Ember: Old Price ₹1,62,010 → New Price ₹1,48,590 (price cut of ₹13,420)

Top Variant

Nimbus Grey: Old Price ₹1,73,720 → New Price ₹1,59,390 (price cut of ₹14,330)

Midnight Blue: Old Price ₹1,73,720 → New Price ₹1,59,390 (price cut of ₹14,330)

With the revised GST rates, the TVS Ronin now starts at ₹1,24,790 (ex-showroom), making it a more attractive proposition in the neo-retro motorcycle segment.

TVS Ronin specs

The 2025 TVS Ronin is powered by the 225 cc, single-cylinder engine that delivers 20 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a slipper clutch for smoother shifts.

TVS Ronin features

TVS Motor Company is well-known for packing its motorcycles with modern features, and the Ronin is a prime example. It comes with a digital instrument cluster supporting Bluetooth connectivity, along with ABS modes and a Glide Through Traffic function that helps prevent stalling at low speeds. Riders also get adjustable levers, all-LED lighting, a side-stand cut-off sensor, and a silent starter, making the Ronin both practical and tech-friendly.

TVS Ronin rivals

TVS Ronin goes against the 350 cc motorcycles that Royal Enfield and Honda sells in India.