Sat, Sept 20, 2025
TVS Ronin gets price drop of up to 14,330, prices now starts at 1.25 lakh

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 11:03 am IST

India's GST Council introduced a two-tier structure from September 22, 2025. TVS Motor Company updates Ronin prices, reducing them by ₹11,200 to ₹14,330. 

Following the announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on India’s biggest indirect tax reforms, the GST Council has moved to a two-tier structure effective September 22, 2025. In line with this revision, TVS Motor Company has shared the updated price list for the TVS Ronin range, reflecting reduced GST rates.

TVS Ronin uses a 225 cc single-cylinder engine that is tuned for low and mid-range.
The price cut across the Ronin lineup ranges between 11,200 and 14,330, depending on the variant.

Base Variant

Lightning Black: Old Price 1,35,990 → New Price 1,24,790 (price cut of 11,200)

Magma Red: Old Price 1,38,520 → New Price 1,27,090 (price cut of 11,430)

Mid Variant

Glacier Silver: Old Price 1,60,510 → New Price 1,47,290 (price cut of 13,220)

Charcoal Ember: Old Price 1,62,010 → New Price 1,48,590 (price cut of 13,420)

Top Variant

Nimbus Grey: Old Price 1,73,720 → New Price 1,59,390 (price cut of 14,330)

Midnight Blue: Old Price 1,73,720 → New Price 1,59,390 (price cut of 14,330)

With the revised GST rates, the TVS Ronin now starts at 1,24,790 (ex-showroom), making it a more attractive proposition in the neo-retro motorcycle segment.

(Also read: TVS Orbiter review: Pros and cons explained)

TVS Ronin specs

The 2025 TVS Ronin is powered by the 225 cc, single-cylinder engine that delivers 20 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a slipper clutch for smoother shifts.

(Read more: MotoSoul 2024: TVS unveils new 300 cc engine with 35 bhp. Check details)

TVS Ronin features

TVS Motor Company is well-known for packing its motorcycles with modern features, and the Ronin is a prime example. It comes with a digital instrument cluster supporting Bluetooth connectivity, along with ABS modes and a Glide Through Traffic function that helps prevent stalling at low speeds. Riders also get adjustable levers, all-LED lighting, a side-stand cut-off sensor, and a silent starter, making the Ronin both practical and tech-friendly.

TVS Ronin rivals

TVS Ronin goes against the 350 cc motorcycles that Royal Enfield and Honda sells in India.

