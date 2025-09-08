Uber, China’s Momenta to Start Testing Robotaxi Services in Munich

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies and Chinese autonomous driving company Momenta are collaborating to test autonomous vehicles in Germany next year. PREMIUM Personalised Offers on VinFast VF7 Check Offers Check Offers The Uber-Momenta partnership will start testing autonomous vehicles in Munich next year with the goal of expanding to other European cities.

The companies said in a joint statement Monday that Momenta’s advanced autonomous driving technology will be integrated with Uber’s global platform to provide robotaxi services. The partnership will start testing in Munich next year with the goal of expanding to other European cities, they said.

The collaboration came as robotaxi companies around the world have been scaling up their fleet sizes globally, thanks to advanced autonomous driving technology and as countries become more open to testing the advanced technology.

“Testing L4 autonomous vehicles in Munich allows us to showcase how Momenta’s AI-driven Robotaxi technology can transform urban mobility, as a new chapter in the region’s rich automotive heritage,” said Xudong Cao, chief executive of Momenta. Momenta operates a robotaxi service in Shanghai and has provided its autonomous driving technology to major automakers including German brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi. Uber has been collaborating with robotaxi companies to explore autonomous driving services. The ride-hailing app has partnered with Chinese robotaxi companies WeRide and Pony AI in the Middle East. Write to Jiahui Huang at Jiahui.Huang@wsj.com

