Volkswagen Taigun facelift spotted ahead of launch

Volkswagen is readying a facelifted version of the Taigun, and a test mule has been sighted on Indian roads once again, partially camouflaged but revealing several exterior updates. Since its debut in September 2021, the Taigun has received incremental tweaks, but this will be the SUV’s first comprehensive facelift. The refreshed model is likely to arrive in showrooms in late 2025 or early 2026, taking the fight to popular rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Volkswagen will not make any mechanical changes to the Taigun facelift.(X/@robin_dew11)

The test vehicle highlighted revised styling at the front and rear. The SUV now gets slimmer LED headlamps and a redesigned nose, where the earlier two-piece upper grille has been replaced by a single, wider unit. Both the headlights and tail-lamps echo design cues from the larger Tiguan R-Line, helping align the Taigun with Volkswagen’s global family look. We are also expecting that there will be a new set of alloy wheels on the sides. Depending on the variant, the design can differ.

(Also read: Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus & Tiguan R-Line get GST benefits by up to ₹3.27 lakh)

Interior updates

The cabin is not expected to undergo any drastic transformation. Instead, the facelift will lean more on cosmetic freshness than a feature overhaul. Buyers can expect new trim options and perhaps a few additional equipment upgrades, but the overall layout should remain familiar. There is a possibility that the brand will add Advanced Driver Aids System, 360-degree parking camera and few soft touch materials among others.

Currently, the Taigun comes equipped with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a six-speaker setup that includes a subwoofer and amplifier on higher trims. Other highlights include ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and an 8-inch digital driver display.

Engine and performance

Under the hood, Volkswagen is set to continue with the existing turbo-petrol engine choices. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI motor delivers 113 bhp and 178 Nm, available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The more powerful 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI produces 148 bhp and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic.