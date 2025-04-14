Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched in India promising power-packed performance, priced at

Volkswagen India on Monday launched one of the most awaited cars in India in 2025. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, which comes as a sporty avatar of the Tiguan SUV, has been launched at an introductory pricing of ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes available in a fully loaded single variant and as a fully imported model through the Completely Built Unit (CBU). Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold alongside another exciting sporty car, Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The sporty SUV is already open for booking via the company's online and offline channels, while the Golf GTI will be sold through online channels only.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Exterior

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a sporty design. Built on the updated version of the MQB Evo platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets a plethora of cosmetic enhancements and there are multiple premium features as well. The sporty-looking SUV is available in six different colour options, which include Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic.

The overall silhouette of the Tiguan R-Line looks identical to the standard version of the premium SUV. However, making it distinctive are the design elements such as the dual LED projector headlamps, large radiator grille, R badges, sporty bumpers, large 19-inch alloy wheels with different designs and connected LED taillights among others.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interior

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with revamped AC vents, a larger 10.25-inch customisable digital cockpit instrument cluster with a special R logo, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS, a head-up display (HUD), drive selector switch, eight-speaker audio system, wireless charging etc.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Powertrain

Powering the all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox. Power is sent to all four wheels through the automaker's 4Motion AWD system. The engine is capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. It comes with Dynamic Chassis Control technology for better stability during high speed.