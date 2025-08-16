Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun get benefits up to 2.10 lakh this Ganesh Chaturthi

Several Volkswagen India dealerships have announced special benefits to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, offering up to ₹2.10 lakh off on the Taigun and ₹1.75 lakh on the Virtus. The Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun are both based in the same platform.

Volkswagen Virtus: Specifications

The Volkswagen Virtus comes with two engine options in India: a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine delivering 148 bhp and 250 Nm. The 1.0 TSI can be paired with a 6-speed manual or a torque converter, while the 1.5 TSI offers a 7-speed DSG or a 6-speed manual.

Volkswagen Taigun: Specifications

Volkswagen Taigun comes equipped with two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine as well as a smaller 1.0-litre TSI engine. The bigger engine can churn out 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 1.0-litre unit can generate 113 bhp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is handled by either a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed torque converter or a 7-speed DSG unit.

Volkswagen Virtus and Tigun: Rivals

The Virtus competes with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Skoda Slavia. While the Taigun goes up against SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Volkswagen Tayron coming soon

Volkswagen is soon launching the Tayron in India, replacing the Tiguan AllSpace. Spotted testing on Indian roads, it is expected to arrive by late 2025, marking Volkswagen's return to three-row SUVS.

Its design closely resembles the Tiguan R-Line but is 231 mm longer for more interior space. Front features include LED headlamps, a black grille cover, and a mesh-pattern air dam. The global model has IQ.LIGHT HD Matrix headlamps with Dynamic Light Assist, using 19,000 LEDs per headlamp. A single LED strip connects the main beams, featuring an illuminated VW badge at the center. The full feature list will be confirmed at launch.

The Tayron will be powered by the same 2.0 turbo petrol engine as in the Skoda Kodiaq and Tiguan R-Line, producing 200 bhp and 320 Nm torque. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.